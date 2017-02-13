Did Rihanna Really Throw Major Shade And Diss Beyonce At The 2017 Grammys?

Rihanna is being accused of throwing major shade at Beyonce during the 2017 Grammys.

After years of reports claiming that Beyonce and Rihanna aren’t exactly friendly, Rihanna is now being accused of throwing shade and supposedly “ignoring” the pregnant star when she hit the stage to accept the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her 2016 visual album Lemonade.

Several fans accused Rihanna of throwing shade in Beyonce’s direction during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, pointing out that Rihanna conveniently turned away from the stage and began to apply lipstick while Beyonce accepted her award, for which the “Needed Me” singer was also nominated for her 2016 release Anti.

“Rihanna totally gave zero f***s at the Grammy Awards,” Hollywood Life claimed of Rihanna’s apparent Beyonce diss, which came after she was spotted dancing in the front row next to country superstar Carrie Underwood while The Sun reported she was also seen drinking from a hip flask.

“As always, cameras panned to all the nominees as the winner was announced, and instead of clapping for Beyonce, Rihanna was caught re-applying her lipstick,” the site continued after accusing Rihanna of throwing some major shade, adding that the singer appeared to be “totally ignoring everything going on onstage in front of her.”

Fans watching the show via CBS’s live telecast were also quick to accuse Rihanna of throwing shade at Beyonce by ignoring her speech after Lemonade was announced the winner over Anti, claiming that Rihanna was dissing her rival by turning away as Beyonce spoke.

“It’s not a good look for Rihanna to throw shade @ Beyonce, I love both of them. I think they both should have won, but can’t,” @Blane2468 tweeted of Rihanna’s apparent shade after losing out on the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2017 ceremony.

“Rihanna fixing her lipstick and tugging her dress during Beyoncé’s acceptance speech is the shade level I aspire to be on at any given time,” @stefmartine added of the apparent diss, while @JamieBoswell93 tweeted amid the shade rumors, “Let’s talk about Rihanna putting on her chapstick when they announced that Beyonce won Best Urban Contemporary Album… the shade #GRAMMYs.”

“[Rihanna] throwing shade… a shade of lip gloss as Beyonce was announced as winner of best Contemporary Urban album. #Grammys,” @Melinda_3_ added of the alleged diss.

Hollywood Life was then quick to note that Rihanna did appear to be paying attention when friend Katy Perry took to the stage to perform the TV debut of her new single “Chained to the Rhythm,” claiming that Rihanna was on her feet and dancing during Perry’s set and even mouthed “Yes b****!” as Katy performed, despite looking unimpressed with Beyonce.

But as the shade accusations flew, Rihanna did appear to show some love to Beyonce after she and the star, who recently announced that she’s expecting twins, locked eyes in the audience.

The Shade Room posted video of Beyonce and Rihanna blowing kisses to each other during the show, though some Instagram users claimed that the exchange that could potentially have ended the diss accusations supposedly appeared to be a little forced.

#PressPlay Aww #Beyonce and #Rihanna blowing kisses to each other! A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

Fans alleged that Rihanna didn’t appear to intentionally blow kisses to Beyonce, accusing the star of only showing love to the “Formation” singer after they accidentally locked eyes amid the diss rumors.

“Rihanna’s face at the end said it ALLLLL. ‘When you accidentally lock eyes with someone at the grocery store you didn’t really wanna talk too’ smile lololol,” Instagram user @tiffa902 claimed of the exchange amid the Beyonce shade accusations, while @_allielane commented on The Shade Room’s upload by accusing the superstar of rolling her eyes after her Grammys exchange with Beyonce in yet another diss.

“That was sympathy kisses…,” Instagram fan @lewallen10 then joked of the kisses as the diss accusations hit the headlines. “Bey felt bad, ‘it’s ok girl, maybe next time.'”

Do you think Rihanna was throwing major shade and dissing Beyonce at the 2017 Grammys?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]