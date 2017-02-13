‘WWE SmackDown’ Preview: Wyatt & Orton At ‘WrestleMania’ — What About John Cena?

With WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 officially over and the SmackDown LIVE roster focused on WrestleMania 33, the next few weeks should determine exactly how John Cena, Randy Orton and new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will fit into the card in Orlando on April 2. Having won the Royal Rumble Match just over two weeks ago, Orton has been guaranteed a shot at the WWE Championship in one of the main events for WrestleMania 33. John Cena will be owed a rematch, however, and Commissioner Shane McMahon already told AJ Styles that he would get a title rematch outside of the Elimination Chamber. Plus, on the episode of Talking Smack that aired immediately after Elimination Chamber 2017, Daniel Bryan insisted that there’s no way or saying for sure that Wyatt won’t be forced to defend the title before WM33.

Of course, Bray Wyatt wasn’t the only new champion crowned at Elimination Chamber. Naomi earned her first title since joining WWE when she defeated Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. While there is certainly time between now and WrestleMania, will Alexa wait to enforce her obligatory rematch to ensure she has a high-profile match in Orlando? Or will Bliss want to get her hands on Naomi as soon as possible?

If Alexa Bliss doesn’t challenge Naomi at Mania, there are plenty of other competitors that would be willing. After defeating Mickie James on Sunday night, former champion Becky Lynch has to be considered one of the top contenders. And if the feud between Nikki Bella and Natalya can determine a winner, perhaps that would qualify them for a title shot. But after their double count-out finish at Elimination Chamber, it doesn’t appear as though their program is ending anytime soon.

As always, 205 Live will air on the WWE Network immediately following SmackDown LIVE on USA. Last week, Jack Gallagher won a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to become the new No. 1 contender for Neville’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship. At the same time, the feud between The Brian Kendrick and Tajiri continues to heat up, with the introduction of Akira Tozawa making things even more interesting.

The February 14 — Valentine’s Day — episode of SmackDown LIVE airs from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The two-hour program will air live on the USA Network beginning at 8/7c.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 33 Card

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (confirmed)

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton — WWE Championship Match (tentative)

Kevin Owens (c) vs. TBD — Universal Championship Match

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns (unconfirmed)

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neil (unconfirmed)

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. TBD — Intercontinental Championship Match

American Alpha (c) vs. TBD — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Naomi (c) vs. TBD — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

With more than six weeks before WWE WrestleMania 33, the only match confirmed for the event prior to this week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE is the match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. WrestleMania 33 will air live on Sunday, April 2, from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official WrestleMania 33 preview page.

