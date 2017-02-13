Joy Villa’s Trump Dress: Twitter Users React With Both Praise & Odium [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Joy Villa’s Trump dress caused quite the stir on Twitter on Sunday evening, as the sparkling getup said in big letters on the front, “Make America Great Again,” and on the back, printed on the train of the dress was the name “Trump,” making the songstress’ political stance clear.

Singer Joy Villa wears Trump dress to the Grammys https://t.co/yz1li25g0N pic.twitter.com/Lh4io74ij0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 13, 2017

Wearing this dress took major guts, because in anti-Trump Hollywood, being pro-Trump is very much frowned upon, which is obvious to anyone who’s been paying attention.

Joy Villa’s Trump gown made for quite the statement, and Donald Trump fans on Twitter went wild over it.

@Joy_Villa you fricken rock! Confidence, strength, beauty. Stand against the oppression! ❤❤❤❤???????? — Casey (@MAGAmom16) February 13, 2017

Trump haters, on the other hand were, well, not so thrilled.

@Joy_Villa You truly do not understand how much pain the #trump adminstration is causing so many Americans — ann kammerer (@ajallos17) February 13, 2017

@Joy_Villa apparently, you like being grab by the ????!!! Sad! — MelFoolery (@melditaaah) February 13, 2017

@Joy_Villa So you're for fascism. Good to know. You know you'll be one of the first they throw in the camps, right? pic.twitter.com/05scqZoQOf — Renko Styranka ???????? (@RenkoStyranka) February 13, 2017

These are the PG-13 rated tweets, as there are some pretty brutal ones, which is to be expected really. Many black Twitter users had no problem using the word “coon” to describe Joy, which I personally believe is a racial slur akin to the word n***er.

It’s amazing how quickly some people will turn on a person just because they happen to have a different opinion, and the Trump-hating left’s hypocrisy was on full display Sunday evening as they trashed Joy Villa, who happens to be a black woman, without pause. Call me crazy, but if Republicans were caught trashing a black woman for any reason, we’d be ridiculed relentlessly while being called “racist” and “sexist” for daring to speak out against a woman of color.

Who Is Joy Villa?

According to her official website, Villa is a “singer, actress and vegan health coach.” She tours around the world and does concerts in 25 different countries every year. The site is chalk-full of pictures, music and videos of Joy, as well as articles about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle.

Based on what Joy has worn for past Grammy Awards ceremonies, she obviously likes being outrageous and dresses with the intention of turning heads, though the “Make America Great Again” gown is by far the most controversial garment she’s chosen to wear.

Joy Villa’s Trump dress did more than gain praise from Trump supporters, as her album sales increased significantly also, triggering speculation from naysayers that Villa isn’t really a fan of the president, but rather she wore the dress as a marketing tactic to sell more albums. If this is true, which, unless Joy admits it it herself we cannot know for certain, it definitely worked.

Joy Villa's Album Sales EXPLODE 18,106,633% Within Hours Of Wearing The Make America Great Again Dress! https://t.co/S84MIDVJks — Ryan Saavedra (@NewsRevoltRyan) February 13, 2017

I think @Joy_Villa is very smart. She knew wearing her dress tonight for the #GRAMMYs would give her a LOT of attention… And album sales. — Nicole Miller (@SandyNicole320) February 13, 2017

President Trump fans on Twitter were buying Villa’s album without knowing anything about her or her music, which, if you think about it, is quite generous. What are the chances the people who blindly bought her album are going to make good use of it? Hopefully they like some aspect of her music, or at the very least know someone who does.

I don't know who #JoyVilla is, but I'm going to buy all her music now! She's a true Patriot & I fully support her! #MAGA #GRAMMYs @Joy_Villa — Donna Voted Trump???? (@donnagailgab) February 13, 2017

What are your thoughts on Joy Villa’s Trump dress? Did she wear it just to garner attention and increase album sales, or is she really a supporter of the president and felt that she needed to make a statement? Keep in mind the backlash she’s received and the fans she has undoubtedly lost because of publicizing her loyalty to Donald Trump.

Regardless of why she did it, was it really a wise decision? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]