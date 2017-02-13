‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian’s In Trouble, Anna’s Sick, And Nelle Schemes

General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 13 tease that things will be getting wild in Port Charles. Julian is scrambling to do his sister Olivia’s bidding while keeping others from finding out about her while Curtis and Jason close in on the truth. Nelle’s schemes are on the verge of being exposed, and Lulu is desperate to find a way to handle Valentin and get closer to Charlotte. Anna is facing a medical crisis, and things are going to get intense at GH with Hayden and Elizabeth over the layoffs and strike. What else is on the way over the course of the next few episodes?

As SheKnows Soaps notes, Julian will worry that the police are on the verge of figuring out what he’s been up to and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Olivia will be managing to stay a step ahead of being discovered. As Julian continues to scramble, he will face having to make a dangerous deal, and Soap Central reveals that he’ll end up backed into a corner where he has no choice but to agree to something. Will this be with Olivia or someone else?

Lulu is facing Valentin’s wrath after Maxie orchestrated some time with Charlotte and there is more drama ahead on this front. Nina has been fighting hard to keep Valentin and Charlotte to herself, going so far as to fire Maxie for what she did, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that she’ll make an observation of some sort later in the week. Valentin will revel in the fact that he is in a position of power with Lulu and teasers suggest that things could get even uglier between these two soon.

Anna is still trying to figure out the full truth about her past with Valentin, and she has been starting to feel unwell. Anna’s health will take a turn for the worse in the shows ahead, and she’ll be pushing for answers soon as well. Someone is keeping an eye on Anna, and soon she will get some help from someone a bit unexpected. Curtis will be facing a potentially troublesome situation, and viewers will see a glimpse of a woman from his past.

Nelle is turning up the heat on her schemes related to Sonny and Carly, sending herself flowers and planting a bra that will point toward Sonny as her secret boyfriend. Both Felicia and Bobbie have become quite suspicious of Nelle, and General Hospital spoilers hint that Felicia could uncover the truth quite soon. Nelle will keep pushing things, but this may all implode on her soon.

Nathan will be trying to smooth things over in an explosive situation, and Franco is said to be battling his evil side as he works on moving forward in his relationship with Elizabeth. Viewers will see Elizabeth taking a stand on some front, likely about the troubles at General Hospital and the possible nurses strike, and spoilers reveal that she’ll again look to Sam for some help. Finn will be acting strangely enough to be noticed by Griffin and Ava will turn to Scott for support in the midst of her latest troubles.

The shows ahead also brings challenging moments for Michael and a surprise for Kiki and Dillon that facilitates the opportunity for their relationship to move forward. Just how long can Julian keep on top of the issues with Olivia and the secrets they are keeping? How far will Elizabeth and the rest of the nurses go to save their jobs? What comes next for Anna and how ugly will things get with Valentin as he works to keep Lulu away from Charlotte? General Hospital spoilers tease that there is plenty of drama on the way during the week of February 13 and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

