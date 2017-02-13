Justin Bieber Disses The Weeknd On Instagram Live? Selena Gomez Stays Silent

Justin Bieber clearly isn’t thrilled with the news of Selena Gomez’s new romance with The Weeknd.

While Justin Bieber hasn’t commented directly on their relationship, he has thrown shade in The Weeknd’s direction on at least a couple of occasions in recent weeks. On Sunday, as The Weeknd performed at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Bieber chose to skip the show and instead spend time with friends.

Although Justin Bieber chose to steer clear of the event, despite being a nominee, he didn’t exactly stay out of the spotlight. In fact, after launching an Instagram live session, he proceeded to answer several questions from fans and used one opportunity to seemingly diss his ex-girlfriend’s new flame. After Justin Bieber was asked what his favorite song of the moment is, he responded by saying, “Favorite song at the moment? Umm… ‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd.”

The comment comes just weeks after Justin Bieber infamously dissed the tunes of The Weeknd, claiming to a photographer that his music was “whack.” However, his new comment is certainly not a peace offering. Instead, as a report by Just Jared on February 12 revealed, Justin Bieber seemingly confirmed he still doesn’t like The Weeknd’s music when he burst out in laughter after naming “Starboy” as his favorite song and quickly put an end to the live stream.

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, went public with her relationship with The Weeknd last month in Los Angeles and a short time later, Bieber was caught dissing him while out on the town. As TMZ revealed in mid-January, Justin Bieber told a photographer that he couldn’t stomach The Weeknd’s music. Around the same time, TMZ shared another report it which it was alleged that Justin Bieber felt Selena Gomez was using The Weeknd to promote her own career and possibly upcoming music.

“[Justin Bieber] says he’s been there, and believes Selena’s using The Weeknd for promotion,” a source close to the singer told the outlet, claiming he suspects the new couple are working on music together.

“When Selena wants to push new music, it seems she dates stars with whom she wants to collab,” the outlet added.

Although Gomez has not yet announced plans for a new album, she has been teasing new music since around this time last year. As fans will recall, Gomez hinted that a new album was coming soon last summer, but after taking a break from the spotlight due to struggles with anxiety and depression, her career plans were postponed.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated exclusively from 2010 to 2012 and have faced rumors of reconciliations ever since. However, after a major Instagram feud last year, they appear to be on the outs, and as Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd continues, Bieber is allegedly attempting to get under her skin.

At the end of last month, after Gomez’s debuted her new relationship, Justin Bieber stepped out with his rumored on-and-off flame, Kourtney Kardashian. As fans will recall, Bieber and Kardashian visited The Peppermint Club days after Gomez’s dinner date with The Weeknd at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

“It’s probably only a matter of time before Selena sends [Justin Bieber] an evil text to ask him about his night out,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly. “She’s always been jealous of his relationship with Kourtney.”

“She’s not over Justin,” the source continued. “[Justin Bieber] wants to get under Selena’s skin. And he knows how to annoy her — going out with Kourtney was the perfect payback.”

Following Justin Bieber’s meeting with Kardashian last month, they resurfaced in Los Angeles for a church service last week.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]