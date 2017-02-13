Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Reportedly Blindsided By Their Exes Latest News

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance remains strong, the couple was reportedly blindsided by Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale’s recent revelations. What did Lambert and Rossdale say about their respective divorces?

Us Magazine reports that Lambert recently revealed that she drank a lot following her breakup with Shelton. While playing a concert in Chicago for her “Highway Vagabond” tour, Lambert admitted that she turned to alcohol to help cope with the divorce.

“I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” she admitted to fans, adding how the split help inspire her new song, “Ugly Lights.” “Anyways, I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there,” she explained. “So I wrote a song about it.”

Shelton and Lambert called it quits back in 2015 after four years together. Lambert is currently seeing fellow country music singer Anderson East. This past summer, Lambert opened up about how her divorce inspired her latest album, The Weight of These Wings.

“Every record I’ve ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I’ve never held back at all,” she admitted. “But this time with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So I just said, I’m gonna journal it, and — good days and bad days — use it for my art.”

Shelton hasn’t officially addressed the rumors, but this isn’t the first time Lambert has blindsided the couple. As previously reported by Inquisitr, rumors surfaced last year that Blake Shelton secretly met with Lambert at a show in Nashville. Shelton allegedly told Lambert that he missed her and regrets breaking up.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced last summer,” an insider explained. “Blake and Miranda reconnecting could be the nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen.”

To make matters worse, Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that Rossdale just unleashed a bombshell of his own. The rocker just opened up about his divorce from Stefani in 2015 and admitted that he intentionally chose to omit songs about the breakup in his latest album.

“What I was careful to avoid was songs that my last manager deemed too sad to be put on any record. I didn’t want it to be too self-indulgent and lost in a breakup,” Rossdale explained. “I wanted it to be a universal record about the future and making the best of things.”

Of course, Rossdale’s comments are a not-too-subtle jab at Stefani and Shelton, both of whom released breakup albums last year. Based on his comments, Rossdale isn’t happy with Stefani airing out their marital problems on her album. It also sounds like he’s ready to move on and focus on his future, not what Stefani is doing with Shelton.

While we wait for a response from Shelton and Stefani, People is reporting that they are currently gearing up for the new season of The Voice. Season 12 marks the first time Shelton and Stefani will compete against each other since their romance blossomed in Season 9.

The Voice returns to NBC February 27. Until then, E! News is reporting that Shelton and Stefani are spending a lot of time together. The couple was recently spotted at Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa” show in Mexico, where Stefani joined Shelton on stage. The No Doubt alum sang a rendition of her hit song, “Hella Good,” for the crowd.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]