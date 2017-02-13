‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor To Bring Dylan Back To Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) may help Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) find her husband, Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton). On Monday’s episode, Sharon will tell Victor that she knows that he could help if he wanted, and begged him to find a way to bring Dylan back. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor didn’t say no, at least, not yet.

According to the Young and the Restless preview for Monday, February 13, Sharon tells Victor that he used to be her champion and she misses their connection. Victor remembers how he was always in her corner and tells her he “wants to help her.” Sharon looked confused by his declaration and questioned his motives. Victor tells her that he cares about Faith’s well-being and she is part of that equation.

Sharon is falling apart at the seams and misses Dylan very much. According to Soap Central, she is holding on to the guilt surrounding the lies about Christian’s identity and for calling Dylan while he was on assignment, which may have led to his cover being blown. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon needs someone to talk to about Dylan being forced away from her, but she is obliged to keep the real reason he left Genoa City a secret.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor says that he admires Sharon for taking the blame for Dylan leaving Genoa City. He explains that it was the right thing to do and is proud of her for doing it. Sharon muses that Victor must have some satisfaction in it because now people think she’s driven another man away. He reassures her that is not the case —-he is worried about her.

The Young and the Restless fans speculate that Victor could find a way to take Sharon to see her husband or maybe bring him back to Genoa City. Victor is a mastermind and could get Dylan plastic surgery to look like someone completely different. It could be the perfect solution, as Sharon would have Dylan back and the cronies from Miami wouldn’t know he was back in town.

Victor seemed unsure if he wanted to help Sharon reunite with Dylan. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor considers her request because he knows if Dylan returned to Genoa City somehow, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) would be happy. She feels heartbroken that her son was taken from her so abruptly.

Is it possible that somehow Victor will bring Dylan back to Genoa City with a new face? It is sure looking that way. There have been rumors that CBS wanted to recast the role of Dylan because they felt it was too soon to write off another character so soon after Adam’s (Justin Hartley) “death.”

At this point, Sharon worries that she will never be able to feel herself again. She misses Dylan and the life they shared. She has lost so much this year. First, she lost Christian when they discovered his real identity. Then, Faith decided to move in with her grandparents at the main house. Now, Dylan was forced into the witness protection program. The Young and the Restless fans agree that it doesn’t seem fair that Sharon has been left alone. It’s no wonder that she wants Victor’s help so badly.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Victor will help Sharon reunite with her husband? Will CBS recast the role of Dylan in the next few months?

