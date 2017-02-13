Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Pregnant! Reveal If First Baby Is Boy Or Girl

It’s time to congratulate Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter, who are expecting their first baby. The happy couple even revealed whether Hannah is pregnant with a boy or a girl, and shared that they’re looking forward to their future as a family of three.

Jeter, 42, & Hannah, 26, announced all sorts of details in their baby announcement, from the gender of their first child to thoughts on what to name the baby, according to Hollywood Life.

Derek is preparing to become the father of a baby girl, and Hannah shared that her husband has come up with a name for his little daughter.

“Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” revealed the model.

“He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it.”

However, although Jeter is “set” on what to name his first baby girl, his wife isn’t quite so certain, joking that “we’ll see” when it comes to naming their child. Hannah also revealed the adorable conversations that she and Derek have when he contacts her during the day.

“He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?'” said Hannah, adding that she tells Jeter, “That’s not the name yet, sweetie.”

Yankees legend Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis are expecting a baby girl. Congrats! #NewYorkYankees #Yankees #DerekJeter #HannahDavis A photo posted by @yankees.giants.knicks on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:25am PST

But Derek’s pregnant wife does have a prediction for what will happen after their daughter is born.

“Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

As for how long Jeter and Hannah have been together, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and now-retired New York Yankees shortstop dated for three years before getting married in July 2016. A source cited by Hollywood Life revealed the joy that the couple felt.

“They are extremely excited and in love!” shared the insider. “They can’t wait to spend their lives together.”

Even before Derek tied the knot with Hannah, Jeter talked about becoming a father. He also reflected on the challenges that he faced when it came to his famous baseball career.

“I look forward to having a family,” said Derek. “I just don’t think personally I would have been able to juggle family and my career at the same time.”

Single at the time that he made that confession, Jeter also emphasized his “utmost respect for these guys that are able to do it,” noting that those athletes were “missing their kids’ birthdays and not being able to see them play tee ball or summer ball and missing a lot of time.”

Even before he played his last game, however, Derek was ready and eager to take on the demands of fatherhood.

“So, it’s another reason why I feel as though now’s the time,” explained Jeter. “I mean, I want to have a family. Who knows when it’s gonna be? But I look forward to it.”

As for whether the couple’s daughter will be a single child, Hannah also shared that both she and Derek are looking forward to having more than one baby. And she emphasized that she’s aware of the challenges that their children will face in having Derek Jeter as a daddy.

“We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible,” emphasized the model. “They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people.”

As for how to help their future children deal with their father’s fame, Hannah also revealed that she and Jeter have a strategy, reported People.

“We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.'”

That approach, according to Hannah, will help their children have a “piece of him” that the rest of the world lacks.

“It will be special, and it will be theirs,” added the mom-to-be.

In December 2014, Derek talked with People about fatherhood and life as an uncle.

“I look forward to being a dad,” he said, teasing, “When you’re an uncle, you can get rid of them when you want to get rid of them!”

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]