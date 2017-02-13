Chris Brown Forced To Leave Migos’ Grammy Party After Police Shut The Event Down

Chris Brown and other artists were forced to leave a pre-Grammy Awards party held by hip-hop group Migos on Sunday night after Beverly Hills police were called to shut the event down. The party swelled to over 1,500 attendees after the venue’s address was listed publicly, forcing Beverly Hills police to come and break up the event at around 1 a.m.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, celebrities including Chris Brown were seen exiting the party, as police worked for approximately two hours to disperse the crowds and stars. Beverly Hills police force are believed to have issued citations to a number of the party’s guests, including the party’s hosts. Whether or not the hip-hop group will face any backlash for the party remains to be seen, however, Chris Brown is believed to have left the party with his rumored girlfriend Vanessa Vargas not long after police officers arrived.

The drama came just hours after Migos rapper Offset was thrown off an American Airlines flight for refusing to stop talking on his phone. According to NME, shortly after being kicked off the American Airlines flight, Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) shared a short video clip, saying “American Airlines kicked me off the plane for motherfucking talking on the phone… Fuck American Airlines…could have taken a private [plane], kick me off the plane and I’ll go private.”

American Airlines later clarified that they had removed Offset from the plane after he refused to stop talking on his mobile phone, despite being asked to do so by a member of the cabin crew. A source described Offset’s behavior on the plane, saying he was “loud, disruptive and began cursing”.

However, Offset isn’t the first star to have a very public scuffle with American Airlines. Earlier this month, singer-songwriter Jason Derulo claimed that he was racially discriminated against by American Airlines staff. The incident, which took place at Miami International Airport on February 8 saw a disagreement between Derulo and airline staff over the amount of bags he could check in. Derulo later took to social media to claim that he was the victim of racial discrimination from airline staff, saying he had been treated “like a criminal”.

Chris Brown was spotted at the party with model Vanessa Vargas, who according to Hollywood Life, he is believed to be dating. Shortly after police arrived to disperse the party, Brown, and Vargas made a swift exit and headed to the Black Tie Grammys Mansion Party. Brown was spotted rocking a bright yellow jacket with diamond-encrusted chain, whilst Vargas sported an all-denim ensemble with sparkling hoop earrings at the exclusive party.

Whilst neither Brown or Vargas has officially confirmed their relationship, the pair has been spending an increasing amount of time together. The pair were most recently spotted together at Up & Down nightclub in New York City on January 10, with Vanessa also spotted riding around in his bright red Lamborghini.

Brown announced his next album Heartbreak on a Full Moon in May 2016, slowly releasing tracks from the album over the course of the past year. The most recent release was “Party” on December 16, 2016, featuring both Gucci Mane and Usher. Brown is yet to confirm when his next album will release in full, however, it’s expected to be at some point this year.

Whether Migos will face any backlash for their unruly Grammy party remains to be seen, but perhaps they won’t be so quick to throw another party next year.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]