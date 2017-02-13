Kailyn Lowry Fame And Money: ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Friends Only There For The Fame?

Kailyn Lowry has been trying to keep her head high after her divorce decision. This Teen Mom 2 star wanted out of her marriage, and she wanted to move on from whatever was annoying her. After the two suffered a miscarriage, Kailyn blamed her husband, Javi Marroquin, for her feelings as she didn’t feel like she got any support from him. Lowry slammed him for wanting to carry on with the day’s chores rather than go home and grieve the loss of their baby together. In addition, Lowry has called her marriage to Javi toxic. But on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn isn’t showing him much support or friendship after he returned home from his deployment. Instead, fans are slowly turning on her.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now being told by viewers that she’s one of the least favorite mothers on Teen Mom 2 and that she doesn’t have any real friends. After her divorce from Javi Marroquin, one of their mutual friends decided to stick with Javi. And it sounds like Lowry isn’t getting much support from friends and fans after announcing that she’s ready to start dating other people.

“Call what you want but if I want to be with someone else, I will. Why still be bitter about it?” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter last week in a Twitter feud with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, sharing that she is trying to move on with her life, to which one person wrote, “you’re probably the least liked on the show.”

Kailyn Lowry has said several times that she has a whole separate life from Teen Mom 2 that fans don’t see. Even though the cameras film for months, they only show a few minutes every week, as she shares the airtime with three other Teen Mom 2 stars. And she claims that in real life, Lowry does have real friends who want nothing to do with her role on the show.

“My friends in real life love me so,” Kailyn Lowry replied back, sharing that fans only know so much about her real life because MTV only shows so much, to which one person suggested, “Let the house go, money run out, vacations stop, and filming stop then see who your friends are, puta,” and Kailyn merely replied, “Ok.”

Of course, Lowry has faced so much criticism that she has opened up about her life on several occasions. She uses her personal blog on her website to set the record straight and after getting into a Twitter fight with Javi recently, she decided to write about her sons, sharing that they are doing just fine. In addition, Kailyn revealed that she will continue to film the show as long as she’s in school, as the show pays for her bills and provides a life for her children.

“My boys are fine. They are happy. They are smiling. They are so beyond loved and they are just perfect,” Kailyn Lowry recently wrote on her own website about her decision to take the bullets from Teen Mom 2 and the criticism of her parenting, adding, “I am fine with taking the bullets. I’m not airing anyone’s dirty laundry and being spiteful because it doesn’t benefit anyone. I believe in karma….what goes around, comes around.”

“Why don’t I quit the show? The burning question. Because it’s my job. It’s what supports my family. It’s what gives me income until I finish school. Do I think my time on the show is coming to an end? Yes. But until that time, I have to be on the show because it’s my job and what pays my bills and gives me a house for my boys,” Lowry has explained on her personal website about why she keeps returning to the show every year.

