Tarek And Christina El Moussa: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Couple Reunites After Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may have parted ways nearly one year ago, but because of their family and careers, they are often forced to spend time with one another.

Days ago, weeks after Tarek filed for divorce, he and wife Christina El Moussa attended a special joint appearance with one another in Las Vegas.

“[Tarek El Moussa] and [Christina El Moussa] were definitely putting on a show for the public,” an eyewitness who attended the El Moussa’s appearance told Hollywood Life on February 11.

According to the report, Tarek and Christina El Moussa, who have both been seen spending time with other people since their split, didn’t seem too keen on being in one another’s presence during the event.

“When the cameras weren’t pointed at them the smiles dropped and there was definite tension between them. They did not look happy to be together, at all,” the insider claimed. “It’s clear they’re just going through the motions in an attempt to save their show.”

Despite their split: Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina El Moussa reunited for a joint apperance: https://t.co/qgBr4ZwtzZ pic.twitter.com/EA9gnJFt3y — E! News (@enews) February 11, 2017

Tarek and Christina El Moussa tied the knot in 2009 and in 2013, they began starring on HGTV’s Flip or Flop, which features the now-estranged couple buying homes and making several improvements, sometimes major, before selling the property for a profit.

While Tarek and Christina El Moussa appeared to be a great pair both on-screen and off, they ultimately parted ways in May of last year, just months after welcoming their second child, son Brayden James, now 1. As a TMZ report revealed last December, the television stars chose to end their relationship after a blowout fight at their Yorba Linda, California home resulted in Tarek fleeing the property with a gun.

According to the report, 11 deputies and a helicopter responded to the Flip or Flop stars’ home in May after receiving a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” Witnesses at the time claimed that Tarek grabbed a gun from his safe and ran out his back door before traveling to a nearby hiking trail. Meanwhile, the report continued, Christina El Moussa was seen running out of the home crying and shaking.

After a helicopter spotted Tarek El Moussa on a hiking trail, they advised him to drop his weapon, which he quickly did. Although there was a report of a possibly suicidal male, Tarek insisted that he never intended to harm himself. Instead, he reportedly claimed that he was simply blowing off steam and brought a gun with him to protect himself from wild animals, including mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa stepped out with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson this week: https://t.co/BZd3dKbNDJ pic.twitter.com/6fnWGjBMg7 — E! News (@enews) February 4, 2017

Two weeks ago, as Flip or Flop continued to air, Christina El Moussa stepped out with her rumored boyfriend, Gary Anderson, in Southern California. Not surprisingly, Tarek was allegedly not thrilled with the news of his estranged wife’s relationship with their former contractor.

“Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex Christina is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted,” a source explained to Hollywood Life, adding that Anderson is “backstabbing” and Tarek “no longer trusts the guy.”

“Tarek can’t stop wondering how long the affair has been going on for, and if Gary had been hooking up while Christina while she was still married,” the source added.

Although there have been rumors regarding a potential third party in their marriage, both Tarek and Christina El Moussa have denied any such thing.

