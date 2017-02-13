Angelina Jolie Reportedly Planning On Adopting Again, Against Brad Pitt’s Wishes

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce drama isn’t going to end anytime soon. In the latest development, Jolie reportedly wants to adopt a new kid, even though her custody battle isn’t resolved. How is Pitt taking the news?

The Hollywood Gossip reports that Jolie always wanted a seventh child. The estranged couple allegedly fought over the subject during their marriage, with Pitt unwilling to expand the brood by one. He’s even more against the idea now, especially considering how it might affect the rest of their six children.

“He felt their family was complete and that Angelina was crazy for wanting another kid,” a source claims.

Now that they are divorced, however, Angelina is free to do whatever she wants. Even if she wanted to adopt a dozen more kids Pitt really couldn’t do anything about it. With six kids under her belt, it isn’t too much of a leap to see Jolie going full Duggar.

Pitt, of course, does have a right to an opinion. After all, the child Jolie adopts will become a brother or sister to his six children and a part of his life as well. There’s also the theory that Jolie is using the adoption rumors to change the narrative.

With Pitt revitalizing his public image after all the mud-slinging early in the split, Jolie is starting to look like the bad guy. In fact, the actress is currently fighting rumors about being miserable and depressed for filing divorce.

“She didn’t always acknowledge it, but Brad was a huge help — breaking up fights, reading to the little ones. He used to cook for them too,” an insider explained. “Now that she has to do everything, she’s overwhelmed and anxious all the time. Between that and the stress of strategizing this divorce, she’s barely sleeping and not eating.”

That being said, a new baby is probably the last thing on Jolie and Pitt’s minds. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the two are still locked in a heated custody battle for their six children – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Vivienne and Knox (8). In the latest round of court battles, Angelina Jolie is allegedly seeking $100,000 a month from Pitt to help take care of the kids.

“This will pay for all of the kids’ expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child,” an insider revealed.

Jolie and Pitt are both multimillionaires. Jolie is worth around $160 million while Pitt’s fortune is estimated at $240 million, so they aren’t exactly hurting for money. But that hasn’t stopped the actress from requesting an exorbitant amount from the Allied star.

“Angie wants the divorce finalized within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements. But with everything she’s asking for, it’s unlikely that will happen,” the insider added. “She’s making ridiculous financial demands.”

While their court battles rage on, E! News is reporting that Jolie is returning to her human rights activism. After months out of the spotlight, Jolie recently criticized President Donald Trump’s policy towards refugees with an Op-Ed in The New York Times: “Refugee Policy Should Be Based on Facts, Not Fear.”

Jolie has been very active in helping refugees over the years. She currently works for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the capacity of a special envoy and has made recent trips to Syria to help refugees in the war-torn nation.

At the same time, Yahoo is reporting that Jolie has already moved on to another man. Following rumors that Pitt is hooking up with Kate Hudson, insiders claim that Jolie is seeing Jared Leto.

“They’ve stayed friendly all these years and they really have chemistry,” a source explained. “Jared is putting the smile back on Ange’s face. He’s exactly what she needs right now.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their divorce.

[Featured Image by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images Reportage/Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation via Getty Images]