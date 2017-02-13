Kylie Jenner Nude See-Through Body Suit Fails To Impress As She Visits New York

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to get attention. On a trip to New York City to check on the progress of a pop-up shop she will soon be opening in the city, Kylie took to wearing nude-colored outfits that have sent her fans asking for more and perhaps added to her social media following.

Mmm Starbucks ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

The ensemble consisted of a see-through nude body suit which showed she was wearing nude-colored underwear too. This was matched by thigh-high suede boots. Just to give her some bit of modesty, Kylie wore a long mustard coat. Bizarrely, the coffee she was carrying in her right hand as she stepped out of the vehicle also seemed to match her outfit.

Most of her followers on Instagram were impressed with the outfit and all they had were praises for her. Some, however, were not impressed and urged her to fire her stylist. Nevertheless, Kylie is not one to listen to “haters” as she has previously indicated on social media.

Kylie shop

Kylie’s pop-up shop in New York City is her second after opening one in Los Angeles in the run-up to the holidays last year.

I could CRYYYY!! Second POP UP!! 27 Mercer St. New York City .. 2/13/2017 doors open at 10am pic.twitter.com/CxOFkpUkyD — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 8, 2017

According to promotional material available, some of the items that will be on sale at the pop-up shops include bikinis for plus-sized women, bomber jackets, and cosmetics. By some accounts, there were 5,500 lip kits for the shop which be staying opening daily from 10 a.m.to 9 p.m. The pop-up shop will close once the shelves are empty.

Though Kylie has a list of stylists she could call upon whenever needed, she revealed that she styled herself on her trip to inspect her pop-up shop. Some of the members of her family have worked with Monica Rose. Lately, whenever Kylie has needed a stylist, she has used Jill Jacobs.

After inspecting her pop-up shop, Kylie was next spotted at New York Fashion Week where her sister Kendall Jenner was cat-walking for various designers.

In one of the NYFW shows, Kylie was captured seated side-by-side with Sofia Richie. This was during the Jeremy Scott show. Though Kylie was not cat-walking, she wore a Jeremy Scott number.

“Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show,” Kylie wrote on Instagram.

This was a dazzling dress with a high-cut skirt and a halter crop top. For makeup, she wore natural-looking lipstick and a bold eye. She accessorized the look with studded diamond earrings. The gold strappy heel matched her ensemble well.

Tyga time

Despite her hectic schedule, Kylie also made time to be with her boyfriend Tyga while she was in the Big Apple. For the dinner date with her rapper boyfriend, Kylie wore knee-high boots and an oversized fluffy coat.

The two started dating in 2014, though, they only publicly acknowledged it two years ago after Kylie turned 18. Their relationship has weathered many storms to the extent that Kylie has even invited Tyga to intimate family events such as the recent Kardashian vacation to Costa Rica. Last year in May, the couple briefly split for reasons that were never revealed in public.

Ups and downs

In an interview, Kylie has previously admitted that the two have had to fight skeptical people around them in order to continue being together.

“The first year we started hanging out, everyone around him told him not to be with me. In fact, I still get comments like: ‘Don’t be with him.’ But we’re not doing it for the public – we love each other. We need to be together at all times. We never get mad at each other, we just figure things out,” Kylie said.

To prove her support for her boyfriend, Kylie will be featuring in a music video for a song “Feel Me” in which Tyga and Kanye West are collaborating. In the song, Tyga makes mention of a birthday gift he gave to Kylie on her 19th birthday – a black Maybach Mercedes-Benz worth $200,000.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]