Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson To Go Public After ‘Sparks’ With Jennifer Aniston’s Pal?

For months, rumors have swirled that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are involved in a secret romance. Now, however, a new report claims that Brad and Kate finally are prepared to go public with their relationship. Those claims come in the wake of a tale that Pitt experienced “sparks” with one of his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s closest pals.

Ever since Hudson and Pitt got together, they have been secretly meeting, according to Yahoo, which cited a source describing how Kate and Brad have the same low-key “vibe” and are preparing to involve their children.

“They’ve been secretly meeting up since they first got together.”

If the two introduce their children, it will be an impressive gathering. Kate has two sons (Ryder is 13, and Bingham is 5), and the actor’s line-up includes Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Moreover, Hudson might not be done having children, revealing that she is thinking about expanding her family.

“I really want more kids. Anywhere between four and six,” shared Kate. “I just love them. I love the insanity. I love the chaos. I love laughing with them.”

However, the insider predicts that if Pitt and Hudson do get all the children together, they’ll be just fine.

“They’ll have quite a blended brood, but I imagine all the kids will get along great.”

Moving vans reportedly have been spotted outside Kate’s home in California, resulting in rumors that she and Brad might be preparing to move in together.

Talking late last year on the Howard Stern Show, Hudson responded to a question on who she would want to date now that she is single. Kate described Brad as “very, very handsome.”

When Pitt made a surprise appearance at the recent Golden Globes, there also was speculation that Hudson had dressed up specifically to make an impression on Brad at the after party. Noting that Kate and Pitt have been romantically linked for months, the Daily Mail reported that Hudson “flashed her chest in a racy gold lace dress” at the event.

The publication also speculated that Kate was at the party to meet up with Brad and reported that “there have been consistent reports she was the woman who got between Jolie and Pitt.”

Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn recently was asked to confirm the ongoing reports that Kate and Brad are involved in a secret romance. X17 noted that Hawn “gave a telling laugh” rather than say something such as “that’s silly” or “don’t believe the rumors,” which the publication interpreted as a “yes.”

At the Golden Globes after party, Hudson allegedly was discussing her “trysts” with Pitt, according to X17, which also reported that Kate was seen leaving the party in a vehicle with the same license plate as the one that took Brad home.

However, Hudson isn’t the only woman who in recent months has been rumored to be romantically linked to Brad. Jennifer Aniston’s pal Courteney Cox has been “flirting” with the actor, according to Hollywood Life.

Cox “behaved like a smitten fan girl” when Pitt was near at a recent charity concert, according to an insider cited by the publication.

“[Courteney Cox] kept telling [Brad Pitt] how great he looked and flirted with him like crazy.”

But another insider quoted by Hollywood Life alleged that the flirtation was not one-sided, claiming that “sparks were flying big time” when the actor and Jennifer Aniston’s BFF were together.

“There’s so much history and affection between those two,” pointed out the source. “Brad and Courteney have come full circle. They’ve both been through it all.”

And the drama doesn’t end there. The insider also claimed that Jennifer Aniston learned about the reported flirtation between Cox and the actor and was “annoyed.” Aniston allegedly views the reported “sparks” between her best friend her ex-husband as a “betrayal.”

However, the publication also noted that Jennifer and Courteney “have been friends for ages, so it’s not like this will tear them apart or anything.” Despite that friendship, it appears that Aniston “doesn’t think it’s cool” for her former husband and her pal to be getting involved.

[Featured Image by Robert Mora/Getty Images]