Jennifer Lopez Suffers ‘Awkward’ Grammys Moment With Drake & Rihanna

Jennifer Lopez appeared to suffer a pretty awkward moment at the 2017 Grammys at the hands of Rihanna and ex-boyfriend Drake.

Both Lopez and Rihanna were in attendance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on February 12, and fans were quick to point out that Jennifer appeared to have at least two pretty awkward moments both before and during the ceremony as rumors swirl Drake could have split with Jennifer to get back together with Rihanna.

Viewers of the CBS telecast were quick to note that Jennifer, who reportedly just split with Drake after they were rumored to be dating for several weeks, took to the stage just seconds after Drake and Rihanna’s names were mentioned during the CBS telecast.

“Rihanna and Drake’s names was dragged in the song number and [Jennifer] is present. Awkward. #GRAMMYs,” Twitter user @catherineong17 tweeted out, while @orcalover93 wrote of Lopez, “Lmao ohhh awkward. [Jennifer] walking out after a Drake/Rihanna joke #GRAMMYs.”

“Drake and Rihanna reference then [Jennifer] appeared. #awkward #Grammys,” @thatkidmiggy added of Lopez, who took to the stage to present an award to Chance The Rapper at the 2017 Grammys.

Lopez’s awkward Drake and Rihanna’s Grammy moment came shortly after Drake made it pretty clear that he wanted to see Rihanna take to the stage to accept an award for their duet “Work,” though the rapper skipped the ceremony due to tour commitments in the U.K.

Drake told the crowd during a show in Manchester, England, before the award show that he wanted Rihanna to win at the Grammys for their 2016 duet as rumors hit the headlines that Jennifer dating the rapper allegedly caused a nasty feud with the “Diamonds” singer that appeared to evolve into numerous disses between the two.

“You know, I hope they give Rihanna some awards tonight for that ‘Work’ song,” Drake told the crowd during the show per E! News, “because that was a big a** song and she deserves it. I hope they don’t do us dirty.”

Notably, Drake, Rihanna and Jennifer have been caught in somewhat of a love triangle since the rapper and Lopez appeared to confirm they were dating in December, allegedly leaving Rihanna seriously unhappy with her ex and her former friend as Elle even reported last year that the “This Is What You Came For” singer unfollowed Jennifer on Instagram after seeing Lopez and her ex-boyfriend together.

Life & Style also reported just last week that Drake and Jennifer Lopez had undergone a breakup, claiming that the rapper is supposedly now looking to win back Rihanna.

“[Jennifer] and Drake were having a great time and getting serious, but Drake had a change of heart,” an insider alleged. “He’s been in contact with Rihanna and he has his heart set on winning her back. Drake cares about [Lopez], but he misses Rihanna.”

But it wasn’t just inside the Grammys ceremony where things appeared to get pretty awkward for Lopez when it came to Drake.

Jennifer also discussed the rapper on the Grammys red carpet with Ryan Seacrest during E!’s Live From the Red Carpet, where fans claimed that Lopez appeared “awkward” when talking about her alleged ex-boyfriend.

“I love Drake he’s so brilliant, talented, amazing,” Jennifer told Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet according to E! News, admitting that the two “hung out” as rumors continue to swirl that their whole romance may have been nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“Yes, absolutely we hung out, we have a great time,” Jennifer continued of Drake, though Lopez did not addres the publicity stunt accusations. “He’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy.”

Lopez then confirmed to Seacrest that she and the Drake do have a collaboration coming soon, before admitting that she and the rapper have a “creative spark,” but did not reveal if their relationship blossomed beyond the studio.

“Yes, we did,” Lopez replied when asked by Ryan if the twosome collaborated on a duet. “We made a song together.”

Though Lopez didn’t appear to be too shy when it came to discussing Drake on the red carpet during her E! interview with Seacrest, fans were quick to point out that Jennifer seemed to be a little awkward after Ryan brought up her rumored ex just days after it was reported that they had undergone a breakup.

A number of viewers called Jennifer’s Grammys red carpet interview with her former American Idol co-star “awkward” on Twitter, claiming that Lopez didn’t exactly seem comfortable talking about her ex amid the breakup rumors.

“Leave it to Ryan Seacrest to make things super awkward for [Jennifer]. Where is Drake tho?” @MegCovey_94 asked of Lopez’s Grammy red carpet interview with E!, and @astylishsideprj wrote, “That awkward moment when @RyanSeacrest is trying to get [Jennifer] to admit she’s dating @drake #GRAMMYs.”

What did you think of Jennifer Lopez’s pretty awkward night at the Grammys amid her drama with Drake and Rihanna?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]