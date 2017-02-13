Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Reportedly Seen Back Together In New Orleans

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were involved in a public war of words just weeks ago, but has their messy divorce come to an abrupt end?

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are allegedly making amends just months after the 41-year-old actress filed for divorce and requested she be granted full physical custody of their six children. Although no such plans have been announced, a source claims Angelina Jolie has put her divorce settlement on hold after experiencing a “dramatic change of heart.”

“[Angelina Jolie] admitted she made a mistake with the divorce and more than anything wants to be a family again,” a close friend of Pitt’s reportedly told News Weekly, via a report by Yahoo! Be Entertainment.

The report claimed Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt secretly met with one another in New Orleans about two weeks ago. As fans may recall, Jolie and Pitt shared a home in the French Quarter when they were married.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt didn’t tie the knot until August 2014, but prior to their marriage, they were involved in a committed relationship for about a decade and welcomed six children together. In addition to three adopted children, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to three biological children, daughter Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

“Now that she’s had time to calm down, [Angelia Jolie] regrets throwing their marriage away so quickly,” the source continued. “She realizes she still loves Brad and misses the life they had together.”

While an In Touch Weekly magazine report suggested that Brad Pitt was refusing to pay Angelina Jolie the child support she’s requested, the insider said the former pair appeared to be civil and in good spirits when they reportedly reunited in New Orleans at the end of January.

In addition to Angelina Jolie’s alleged encounter with her soon-to-be ex-husband, the insider claimed the family was also making progress towards a potential reunion through their oldest son, Maddox. As fans may recall, Maddox was reportedly involved in a heated argument with his dad during a flight from France to the United States in September but has since forgiven Brad Pitt and wants him to return home.

“They’ve been very vocal about missing their dad and wanting mummy and Daddy to get back together,” the insider explained, adding that the 53-year-old actor is on board with a reconciliation for the sake of their kids.

Months ago, as Angelina Jolie and her children resided in Malibu, California, a source claimed the actress was struggling to keep her “homesick” kids happy.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life at the end of last year. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

As for what “home” it was that they were referring to, the source claims it was their place in Los Feliz.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

