Sam Faiers Goes Out With Paul Knightley But Fails To Impress Fans With Outfit

Sam Faiers finally had a rare date with her beau, Paul Knightley last Sunday night. The couple was able to have the evening to their selves after letting their baby boy go to sleep. Sam used the romantic date as a way to splurge on designer outfits but fails to impress fans when she added a bunny keychain on her bag.

Sexy Momma is out and about

The former Celebrity Big Brother star looked stunning in a photo she posted on Instagram on Sunday. Sam Faiers wore a white-and-nude ensemble as she goes out on a date with her longtime beau, Paul Knightley. Playing with nude colors, she wore cream skintight pants and crisp long white blazer which feature a tie-waist.

#datenight ❤???? A photo posted by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers1) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Not forgetting her favorite designer, she pinned on a Chanel brooch on the right side of the blazer, and she puts on a pair of tan ankle-strap heels. She completed the look with her brunette waves curling softly on one side. Paul Knightley would be very proud!

The photo was captioned, “#datenight.” And her 1.8 million followers on Instagram immediately commented on the sexy momma’s attire, calling her “beautiful” and “stunning.” However, the casual look was put off by her bag with an attached “bunny” to it.

One user found the whole thing entertaining and commented that she must have gotten the bunny fur key chain from York. Other were also mesmerized by the bunny key chain and admitted that they want to want it. But, some fans weren’t impressed and said her look would look better without the rabbit.

The bunny keychain gained fame and many were interested where she got her bag with the added accessory. It turns out it was ordered from one of her favorite fashion online shops, All Bits London and there’s a 2-week waiting list before you can get your hands on it. The leather bag and detachable key chain cost 150 Euros.

We can’t wait to see more date nights with this couple. After all, Sam proved to us that she’s still one sexy momma even with the outfit fail.

Paul Knightley on being a fashion stylist

Last week, Sam Faiers revealed that Paul Knightley would hand her out some fashion advice. The 26-year-old star admitted that Paul has always had an eye for fashion.

“Paul loves fashion and he’ll send me pictures of women’s clothes and say, ‘I like this.’ He really likes me in casual clothes, like a tracksuit. He’s not as bad as Kanye though when he restyled Kim Kardashian,” she shared to the Mail Online.

Her older sister, Billie Faiers, who is engaged to Greg Shepard had a different set of rules when it comes to fashion. She said that Greg is the complete opposite of Paul and doesn’t have any idea on styling. Nevertheless, Greg would still compliment her outfit and “he wouldn’t dare say I should wear something [else]”. Billie will be expecting another child this coming March.

During an interview with Ok! Online at the launching of her “In The Style Christmas collection,” Billie shared that she has a cute nickname for her nephew and that she prefers to dress up girls rather than boys.

“We call him Prince Paul, he’s literally like a little Prince, I love that, though. I think boys are a lot more difficult to dress than girls…and a lot of moms who have boys say to me, ‘God, we struggle to find stuff'” she said.

Happy New Year from us xxx A photo posted by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers1) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:28am PST

Last month, Sam Faiers appeared to give Paul Knightley her biggest hint on marriage as she wore a white lace gown with a black belt at the National TV Awards at London’s O2 Arena. Who knows? We might see Paul doing the styling on the bride.

Wonderful night at the #NTA'S My beautiful dress designed bespoke by @russellblackburnfashion Hair @inanchlondon & makeup @jessunsworthxo ❤???????? thank you my dream team for making me feel like a princess A photo posted by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers1) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:47am PST

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]