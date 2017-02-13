Carrie Underwood Broke Down In Tears At The 2017 Grammys

Carrie Underwood was spotted crying during the 2017 Grammys.

Underwood, who performed her new single “The Fighter” with Keith Urban at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, was filmed in tears at the big ceremony while watching Adele perform an emotional tribute to the late George Michael.

Cameras captured footage of the country star crying as Adele took to the Grammys stage to perform Michael’s 1996’s hit “Fast Love,” after which Underwood gave the British singer standing ovation.

Fans were quick to flock to social media to comment on Carrie becoming visibly emotional during the performance, noting that Underwood appeared to be crying and wiping away tears as Adele took to the stage to honor George.

“[Carrie] crying in the audience is enough to make us cry,” radio station The Bull 101.7 tweeted after Underwood was spotted crying in the audience. “RIP George Michael #GRAMMYs.”

Rihanna's reaction to Adele's George Michael tribute ???? pic.twitter.com/GvvyjAxEeW — Jessica Goodman (@jessgood) February 13, 2017

“Carrie being a huge George Michael fan was brought to tears by his tribute that was put on by Adele,” Carrie fan @CarrieMarieU83 added, and @thenameishayed wrote of Underwood crying, “Carrie having tears down her face during the George Michael performance breaks my heart.”

“Adele is practically crying, Carrie Underwood is crying, some guy Idk but looks familiar is crying, and now I’m crying #GRAMMYs,” @The_Real_Maris added Underwood’s emotional response to the Grammy’s tribute to Michael.

Rihanna, who sat alongside Underwood on the front row at the 2017 Grammys, also seemed to tear up during the performance, putting her hand on her chest as the crowd got on their feet for Adele.

Despite Adele’s rocky start on the song, which BBC News reported saw her shout “f***” from the stage before asking to restart her performance, the star’s emotional tribute to George clearly struck a chord with Carrie, who has made no secret of her admiration for Michael prior to his shocking death in December.

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Michael after hearing of his death, revealing on Instagram on December 26 that she had hoped to duet with the British singer one day.

“I never told him… but [George Michael] has always been such an influence on me,” Underwood wrote in an emotional message posted to her official Instagram account, just weeks before she was spotted crying during the Grammy’s tribute to the late singer.

Carrie then went on to tell her more than 5 million followers on the social media site that Michael’s was the first voice she was able to recognise on the radio.

“Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing,” Underwood emotionally continued of George in December. “Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts… may you rest in peace.”

But while Carrie was spotted crying at the Grammys during Adele’s emotional performance, Underwood, who missed out on her eight Grammy after losing out to Maren Morris for Best Country Solo Performance, didn’t let her emotions get the better of her as the night rolled on.

Carrie took to Instagram during the Grammys ceremony to tell the world that she actually brought a long a friend in the place of husband Mike Fisher, joking that her pal Ivey Childers gave her some “cool points” after she was spotted crying on the front row.

“Thankfully, I had [Ivey] as my date tonight to help earn me some ‘cool points,'” Carrie joked alongside a selfie she posted of the twosome enjoying their night at the Grammys, as rumors swirl that she could be in the running for the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

What do you think of Carrie Underwood crying during Adele’s emotional tribute to George Michael at the 2017 Grammys?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]