Selena Gomez Likes The Weeknd’s Grammy Performance, Focuses On Valentine’s Day?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were expected to attend Sunday night’s Grammy Awards together, but for some reason, the 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer opted against the idea and chose to steer clear of the event all together.

Although Selena Gomez wasn’t seen on the red carpet or at the show, she did keep tabs on The Weeknd online and after her friend and producer Justin Tranter shared a photo of his performance of “Starboy” on Instagram, Gomez liked the post. Then, later in the evening, Gomez and The Weeknd reunited at 1Oak nightclub in West Hollywood, California, where they were photographed in a vehicle with a few others.

While it is unclear when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s romance actually began, they chose to go public with the relationship on January 10 in Santa Monica, California, after enjoying a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant. In the weeks that followed, Selena Gomez and her singer beau continued to be spotted together in Los Angeles before traveling to Italy for some sightseeing in Florence and Venice. Throughout their European vacation, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made no attempt at hiding their admiration for one another and were seen getting cozy on numerous occasions.

“[Selena Gomez] is having a blast with The Weeknd,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 11. “She loves how he treats her, their times out are so much fun.”

Selena Gomez is even reportedly hoping to see her new flame go back to his old hairstyle. According to the report, she feels the look was handsome and hopes he will soon ditch the much more mundane look he is currently sporting.

“One thing [Selena Gomez] has mentioned to him that she wouldn’t like to see is him grow back his hair like he had it when he first got famous,” the source revealed. “She thinks that he is to handsome to go back to that look.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may have skipped the Grammys but when it comes to their future, they are allegedly continuing to make plans with one another. In fact, they are expected to celebrate Valentine’s Day tomorrow in Los Angeles and days ago, The Weeknd paid a visit to the Cartier jewelry store in Beverly Hills.

“The Weeknd bought two items of absolutely exquisite jewelry — one was for his mother, and he didn’t say who the other was for. But, both items were from the women’s range,” an eyewitness revealed to Hollywood Life on February 12.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s romance may be somewhat new, but when it comes to the seriousness of their relationship, The Weeknd is reportedly completely sold on having Gomez as his partner.

“He’s loved how supportive and loving [Selena Gomez] is and how she’s selfless when it comes to him and others who are important in her life,” the insider said. “He believes he hit the jackpot with [Selena Gomez] and he didn’t have to gamble his whole life to find her.”

Prior to his relationship with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd was involved in a nearly 2-year romance with model Bella Hadid. The former couple met during a shoot for The Weeknd’s album, Beauty Behind the Madness, in April 2015 and a short time later, Hadid starred in the music video for his single, “In the Night.”

“My motive was literally to work with her,” The Weeknd later told Rolling Stone magazine, via Us Weekly.

While The Weeknd and Bella Hadid spent nearly 2 years together, they ultimately called it quits in November of last year due to their equally busy schedules and weeks later, The Weeknd was caught kissing Selena Gomez.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]