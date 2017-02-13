Why Did Ariana Grande Skip The Grammys? Singer’s Tour Conflicts With 2017 Awards

Despite being nominated twice for her third studio album Dangerous Woman at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Ariana Grande was nowhere to be seen. Many of Grande’s biggest fans had been hoping to catch a glimpse of the star and her latest eccentric outfit at this year’s awards, however, Grande instead decided to skip the event. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter is yet to confirm why she gave this year’s Grammy Awards a miss, however, it’s likely something to do with her 2017 tour, which kicks off tomorrow.

According to Bustle, Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour kicks off on Valentine’s Day in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour will continue through to June 17, with Grande traveling across the planet to locations from Ohio to Rome. Given the length and scope of Grande’s upcoming tour, it’s no surprise that the star decided to skip this year’s Grammy awards.

Prior to 2017, Grande has been a familiar face at recent Grammy Award ceremonies. The star has turned heads year after year with her eccentric style, varying from wearing puffy earmuffs onstage to wide-legged red carpet pants. In fact, before Grande decided not to attend this year’s award ceremony, there was much speculation around what she might choose to wear. Of course, there’s likely to be a good deal of disappointment amongst her biggest fans that they didn’t manage to catch a glimpse of Grande and her stylish red carpet flair this year.

Ahead of the 2017 awards, Ariana Grande did take to Instagram to acknowledge her nominations, saying “thank you @therecordingacademy for acknowledging our work last year! Best of luck and lots of love to everybody there tonight.” In that post, Grande appeared to suggest that she wouldn’t be attending the ceremony later in the day, however, it was only confirmed when the singer didn’t make her usual red carpet appearance, which is understandable considering her upcoming Dangerous Woman tour.

Alongside her packed tour schedule, Ariana Grande is an incredibly busy woman these days. According to the International Business Times, Grande recently uploaded footage of a collaboration with John Legend for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast adaptation soundtrack, which is set to hit theaters on March 17.

The upcoming film will feature a new cover of “Beauty and the Beast” performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend. Disney also recently confirmed that Celine Dion, singer of the original track, will perform one of the new original songs “How Does a Moment Last Forever” to play over the end titles, whilst Josh Groban will perform “Evermore” for the upcoming film. The romantic fantasy musical film is set to be a big release for Disney, which is why they’ve brought such a wealth of musical talent onboard.

A sneak peek of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" begins this weekend at Disney Parks! https://t.co/SCYCdvbDNd pic.twitter.com/V72W1DCal7 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 8, 2017

Grande began her career as an actress on the Nickelodeon television series Victorious in 2009. When the star launched her subsequent incredibly successful music career in 2013, she continued her acting work with roles in other Nickelodeon shows and other television and film roles. However, with such a busy studio and tour schedule, Grande appears to have scaled down her acting career in order to focus on music, which has definitely shown through Grande’s numerous awards and nominations.

Whilst fans will be undeniably disappointed that Ariana Grande didn’t make an appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards, they won’t have to wait all that long to see her again. Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour kicks off in Nashville, Tennessee on Valentine’s Day, February 14 and runs through to June 17.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty ImAges]