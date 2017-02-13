WWE ‘Elimination Chamber’ Results: Bray Wyatt Is Your New WWE Champion

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying close attention to the wrestling “dirt sheets.” But the Elimination Chamber results are in, and Bray Wyatt has become WWE Champion, beating five other men in the titular main event to win his first singles belt, as well as his first world title in close to four years on the main roster.

As Philly.com noted, Wyatt comes from a prominent wrestling family. His grandfather Blackjack Mulligan had competed in what was then known as the Worldwide Wrestling Federation (WWWF), winning the World Tag Team Championships in 1975 alongside Blackjack Lanza. His maternal uncle Barry Windham wrestled in both WCW and WWE, while his father Mike Rotunda is best-known to 1990s wrestling fans as WWE mid-carder Irwin R. “IRS” Schyster. But with Bray Wyatt having won the WWE Championship last night, he has achieved something none of those men had during their wrestling careers — winning the most prestigious title in America’s leading wrestling promotion.

After Bray Wyatt's win tonight, it's interesting to look back at his season of OG #NXT and think of where everyone else is currently at. pic.twitter.com/6TtEWFELDO — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 13, 2017

It was quite an impressive win for Wyatt, who had entered fourth after AJ Styles, then-WWE Champion John Cena, and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. With Baron Corbin (who entered fifth) and Ambrose exiting early and final entry The Miz getting taken out by Cena a few minutes later, the Elimination Chamber match was down to Wyatt, Styles, and Cena by the time the match hit its 24th minute.

According to IGN, the Elimination Chamber match’s results made sense, as Wyatt eliminating Cena before Styles set up a situation where, in the final minutes of the Elimination Chamber match, it was sure that a new WWE Champion would be crowned.

“Taking Cena out second-to-last was a nice move because then it left about five more minutes where we could breathe easy, knowing there’d be a new champ no matter what. And Styles regaining the belt would have been awesome too. Not quite as great as Bray winning it for the first time, but still good. Making things even sweeter was the fact that Bray did this clean, with no help from (Wyatt Family stablemate Randy) Orton.”

As Bray Wyatt held the WWE Championship belt and celebrated in the ring, the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended with Orton staring at Bray as he stood on the ramp, undoubtedly teasing a feud between both men and a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33, just as rumors have suggested.

Wyatt wasn’t the only first-time champion crowned at Elimination Chamber, as the results also favored Naomi in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match. Like Wyatt, Naomi has been a part of WWE’s roster for about four years, but was seldom in contention for WWE’s top women’s titles. But that all changed last month, when she began a feud with erstwhile SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, who had disparaged the former Funkadactyls member as a “nobody.”

IGN‘s recap noted that Naomi’s title win at Elimination Chamber came in a very timely fashion, as it may allow her to head to WrestleMania as SmackDown‘s top female competitor – WrestleMania 33, after all, will be held in Naomi’s hometown of Orlando.

The third SmackDown Live title match at Elimination Chamber took place earlier in the evening, as American Alpha found themselves defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the rest of the blue brand’s tag team division — Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, The Usos, and The Ascension. Surprisingly, it was the otherwise lower-card Ascension who arguably looked strongest among Alpha’s challengers during the match, with IGN saying that it was the best they’d looked since their late-2014 main roster debut.

In other Elimination Chamber results, Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins in the pre-show match, Becky Lynch made Mickie James submit to the Dis-Arm-Her in their first singles encounter, Apollo Crews and Kalisto beat Dolph Ziggler in a 2-on-1 handicap match, Randy Orton beat Luke Harper in a battle of former Wyatt Family associates, and women’s division veterans Nikki Bella and Natalya fought to a count-out.

