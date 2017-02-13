‘Avatar 2’ Movie Delayed Again?

It looks like Avatar 2 movie fans will have to wait for another two years to again encounter the world of Pandora from the eyes of James Cameron.

Ever since the Titanic movie director brought his imagination of a new world showing humans and their avatars, in the 2009 release sci-fi movie, fans of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are eagerly awaiting for the sequel. Back in 2015, The Exhibitor Relations confirmed the release of a number of movies that included two new Marvel movies, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and another unnamed movie from Fox/Lightstorm Film that was scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.

The Exhibitor Relations did not directly mention Avatar 2, but many of the viewers are aware that the Lightstorm is the name of James Cameron’s production company that earlier produced Avatar. And just like the first part of the franchise, it looks like Cameron is again going to use 20th Century Fox as his distributing company for all the upcoming sequels in the Avatar franchise.

UNTITLED FOX/LIGHTSTORM FILM will drop December 21, 2018. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) November 24, 2016

According to a recent report from the Independent, the production of Avatar movies are currently underway and the lead actors will soon be starting off with the motion capture in a second stage

NME recently reported that in 2010, James himself revealed that after the enormous success of Avatar, they are planning a lot of sequels. Since then, the production has been delayed for different reasons. The delay in the release of the film is because originally the director and his screenplay writers planned to convert the 2009 release into a trilogy. But in due course, two extra films were added that brought the total to five.

As earlier mentioned, it was reported that the film will finally release somewhere in December 2018 but even the actress, Sigourney Weaver is very much doubtful of it. Weaver, who played the role of Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar, told The Hollywood Reporter that, “We haven’t started it, so I don’t know how realistic that date is, but I think it’s going to be very exciting.”

Apart from all these delays, Sam Worthington recently confirmed that the upcoming parts in the Avatar movie are something quite special.

Sam was recently in New York City to promote his new film The Shack. When the actor was asked about Avatar 2, he said that the film will be like “nothing we’ve ever seen” and while the sci-fi movie is going to be bigger than the first one, it will try to tell the story of a family.

“They’re going to be shooting concurrently. The plan is to have some time in between, I think, but these things are always ambiguous until they start. We’re still set to start in the summer, though. James needed time to perfect the scripts. Whenever he says jump I go because he’s the man. I’ve read all the scripts, they’re great. This is going to be Jake eight years later, and he’s got a family now. “This film is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen. The world is bigger than the first one, but essentially, it’s a movie about family. Jake will still have that essence of a kid seeing the world for the first time, but he’s been living in the world for a while now, so what’s this world he’s seeing now for the first time? The film will explore that within this family dynamic.”

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old Stephen Lang, who is set to reprise his role of Colonel Miles Quaritch in the upcoming parts, recently talked about the production process of James Cameron’s Avatar 2 and when fans can expect to see the world of Pandora on the big screen.

“As the New Year turns, we start to shoot for the Avatar sequels. I think that the whole process of making the films and opening the films will go to about 2023.”

As of February 2017, James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is slated to release in December next year. But there are a lot of things that may delay the production again. But if things will work out smoothly, then there are chances that the 2018 Christmas is going to bring the world of Pandora with some high-end graphics.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]