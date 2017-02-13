Solange Slams Grammys After Adele’s Win Over Beyonce For Album Of The Year

Solange Knowles dissed the Grammy Awards following Adele’s victory over Beyonce for Album of the Year on Sunday, February 12, as previously reported by People.

Solange, who won her first Grammy for Best R&B Performance with “Cranes in the Sky,” took to Twitter to slam the music awards show, sharing a Tumblr post made by Frank Ocean who criticized the Grammy Awards for “cultural bias and general nerve damage.”

Ocean’s Tumblr post also contained a detailed message directed at Grammy organizers Ken Ehrlich and David Wild, who slammed the 29-year-old singer by claiming that he decided to boycott the Grammy Awards because he was embarrassed by his “lackluster” 2013 Grammys performance. Frank Ocean, 29, refuted their claims and shared the real reason on why he decided to boycott the Grammy Awards, the Consequence of Sound reports.

“Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. F… that performance, though,” Frank wrote. “You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammys process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that.”

Frank Ocean also pointed out that his music career is already fine as is, despite not having anything to do with the awards show. He then called them out for Taylor Swift’s win over Kendrick Lamar for the album of the year award at the 2016 Grammys.

“I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep. Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro.”

In her acceptance speech on Sunday, Adele expressed her disappointment at the Grammys for snubbing Beyonce yet again for the Album of the Year award. Adele went up against Beyonce in several categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Adele won in all three categories for 25 and “Hello.” Adele’s 25 edged out Beyonce’s Lemonade for the Album of the Year award.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele said after recounting her past struggles with being a mother and how her winning the award makes her feel as if she has “come full circle.”

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental. Beyonce, it’s so monumental. And so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see. And we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light. “And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will. Grammys, I appreciate it. The academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son. You’re the only reason I do it. Thank you so much. Thank you very much to everybody.”

To the shock of many in the audience, Adele broke her trophy in half — reminding many of a particular scene from the Mean Girls movie — so she can give the other half to Beyonce.

Adele’s acceptance speech at this year’s Grammys calls to mind Kanye West’s interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 Grammy Awards, in which her music video for “You Belong With Me” edged out Beyonce’s “Single Ladies.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]