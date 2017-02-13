‘Castlevania’ Will Be R-Rated Like ‘Game Of Thrones,’ But Animated

Castlevania could become America’s first animated series for adults in the vein of HBO’s Game of Thrones, according to the Independent. If there’s anyone who literally can’t wait for the release of the newly-announced Netflix series, it’s probably Castlevania‘s co-producer Adi Shankar.

Castlevania, which was announced by Netflix earlier this week, is an animated adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name. There’s no denial that video games are fun and can be much more entertaining than watching TV, but sometimes their film or TV adaptations go terribly wrong.

That was the case with the film adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. It had Michael Fassbender attached to it in the lead role, it was directed by Australian award-winning filmmaker Justin Kurzel, but the film was arguably a total failure.

In addition to its negative reviews from critics and a Tomatometer score of only 18 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Assassin’s Creed grossed only $212 million worldwide against its $125 million budget. Shankar is probably well aware how easy it is to fail with a video game adaptation, which is why he promises that Castlevania will be “f***ing amazing.”

In his interview with IGN, Shankar teased that Castlevania is being made “in the vein of Game of Thrones.” Meaning: get ready for some R-rated nudity, but this time the animated version of it all, as it going to be “R-rated as f***.”

“[It’s going to be] America’s first animated series for adults.”

Just like the video game franchise, Castlevania will depict the story of the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan — Trevor Belmont – who embarks on a mission to save Eastern Europe from ruin and extinction and fights dark forces of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself.

Teasing the upcoming Netflix show, Shankar assured in his interview with Collider that Castlevania won’t repeat the failure of 2016’s Assassin’s Creed. Shankar’s confidence stems from the fact that has seen it and “it’s f***ing amazing.”

“I’m personally guaranteeing that this is going to be the best f***ing video game adaptation ever made to date.”

Castlevania is being written by comic book icon Warren Ellis, while besides Shankar, the upcoming Netflix animated series is being co-produced by Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, and Ellis. Shankar also revealed that the animated series will be adapted from Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse.

With Shankar’s slightly overblown (or maybe not, who knows) expectations about Castlevania, at least the videogame’s fans know what to expect from the Netflix series, because the streaming service itself originally provided no information whatsoever about it, according to Business Insider.

When Netflix announced Castlevania last week, hardly anyone even noticed the animated series in the list of other exciting projects, including the Orange is the New Black Season 5 release date, the second season of The OA as well as Love Season 3.

All Netflix’s press release said was, “Castlevania Season 1, Part 1.” Then the streaming service added the animated series will be four 30-minute episodes long and wrote that it’s expected to come out in Q4, 2017.

Shankar is best known for his work as executive producer on Dredd, The Grey, and Lone Survivor. The Castlevania co-producer also worked on 2015’s Power Rangers short film. Shankar teased the video game adaptation nearly two years ago, but nobody knew it was going to be picked up by Netflix.

While there is no telling exactly when Castlevania is going to become available on Netflix, all the streaming service says, for now, is: Q4 2017. While it’s safe to say that the animated series won’t be released until this autumn, Shankar will have plenty of opportunities to tease the “f***ing amazing” Netflix series all these months.

