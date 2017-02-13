Donald Trump’s Impeachment: ‘It’s Never Too Early,’ Says Rep. Maxine Waters

As of February 13, more than 851,000 people are officially in support of Donald Trump’s impeachment. The idea of removing a sitting president may sound exhilarating to those who have not welcomed his recent policies, but impeaching a president is not as easy as it sounds.

Donald Trump’s impeachment is currently trending all over the internet. After RootsAction and Free Speech for People created an online petition asking Congress to impeach Donald Trump, a total of 851,485 has signed the petition to do it.

News Australia reported that Attorney Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech for People, has revealed that their online petition is their way to convince Congress to investigate the grounds for Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

“No modern president has displayed the casual indifference to the Constitution and the rule of law that President Trump shows. The violations, the corruption, and the threat to our republic are here now, but they will only get worse the longer he stays in office. “Americans deserve a president who is not beholden to foreign governments to keep his businesses afloat, and whose decisions about bread-and-butter, not to mention life-and-death matters, will not be used to prop up Trump Towers around the world.”

As it was reported by the Independent in November 2016 that even before Mr. Trump was officially declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election, thousands of people from around the globe were looking on the internet at what it would take for them to impeach the new president.

Apart from all this, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) recently said that the thought of impeaching President Donald Trump is there, “we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

When it was asked about her views on impeachment, Waters also added that many people may call it soon but it is never too early based on how dangerous “this man really is.”

“I do believe that there is a connection between the Ukraine and Donald Trump and of course Russia. I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

So, from the recent statements and how Donald Trump has displeased millions just by his executive orders, it looks like many are actually thinking of removing him. As it turns out, impeachment is not an easy task. It is clearly mentioned at the federal level, Article II, Section 4 that, “The President, Vice-President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that upon swearing the oath of office, President Donald Trump would be in direct violation of the foreign emoluments clause of the U. S. Constitution. The foreign emoluments clause states, “…no person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office or Title of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince or foreign State.”

As reported by Time, the Trump Organization does or has done business in Bermuda, Canada, China, India, Georgia, Egypt, Ireland, Panama, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. And, while serving as the President of the United States, Trump will continue to receive monetary and other benefits from these foreign powers and their respective agents.

Democrats know two big things need to happen before they can even get close to removing Donald Trump from his office:

Someone in the House of Representatives needs to actually charge Donald Trump with something that violates the aforementioned article.

Apart from this, Democrats need to persuade a lot of Republicans to vote to take him down.

Impeaching Donald Trump is a long walk but there are thousands of people who are in support of this motion. What are your views when it comes to Donald Trump’s impeachment? Tell us your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images]