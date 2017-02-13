Bella Hadid In Only A Sheer Top Rocks The Catwalk While Wearing No Bra

Bella is no stranger to exposing herself, and the world had better get used to it. This was the message the model seemed to be sending during New York Fashion Week when she walked in the Sies Marjan 2017 Fall/Winter show.

Wearing a sheer loose-fitting beige top, it was clear that the model was braless. If the gold pants she was wearing weren’t so shiny, the audience would have been forgiven for not noticing anything else below her chest. The ensemble served to emphasize Bella’s slender physique.

With platform suede ankle boots that were yellow in color, the model was able to enjoy the added height. And having swept her silky chestnut tresses to the back, the facial features of the model were well revealed. As for makeup, the tone of the model’s outfit was matched by a neutral color.

Busy week

Bella has had a busy week during New York Fashion Week. A day earlier, she had walked the catwalk in dramatic makeup for the Alexander Wang Spring 2017 show. This time round she was sporting leather hotpants which she wore over black leggings. As for a top, she wore a statement shirt and a white top.

Opening @prabalgurung tonight ❤Thank you P for a beautiful collection and such an empowering show????????❤I love you! A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Bella also catwalked for the Prabal Gurung 2017 Fall/Winter show. For this show, the 20-year-old sister to fashion model Gigi Hadid wore an oversized cream coat. The coat had braided detailing throughout and a fur trim. Relaxed-fitting khaki trousers and a pair of beige suede stilettos ensured the Victoria’s Secret model had a matching look. Her chestnut tresses were this time worn in a wet hair look and slicked back for a perfect look. Unlike the previous day when she wore dramatic makeup for the Alexander Wang show, this time she had neutral makeup on.

Family affair

Prior to New York Fashion Week, Bella participated in Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2017 Ready-to-Wear Tommyland show which took place on the Venice Beach boardwalk and in which she wore items that were taken from the Tommy X Gigi collection. To cheer on her daughter was Yolanda Hadid, a former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It was such a joy watching these 50 beautiful hardworking young women from many different countries unite and together create a show that was on fire……….. #GirlPower #Unity #Diversity @tommyxgigi #Togetherness #ProudMommyTimesFifty,” wrote Yolanda on Instagram.

❤It was such a joy watching these 50 beautiful hardworking young women from many different countries unite and together create a show that was on fire……….. #GirlPower #Unity #Diversity @tommyxgigi #Togetherness #ProudMommyTimesFifty A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

In what looked like a reenactment of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Bella and other models were flown to Los Angeles on a private plane bearing the name “Air Tommy.” Besides Bella, other models included Alanna Arrington, Devon Windsor, Blanca Padilla, Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid. Aboard Air Tommy, the models all wore hats, sweatshirts and bomber jackets from the Tommy X Gigi collection.

Get ready L.A. ????the #TOMMYNOW supermodels have landed! A photo posted by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

To give support to the sisters at the Tommy Hilfiger show were their family members. This included their elder sister, Alana Hadid, who is a fashion designer in her own right. Also joining them was the girl’s father, Mohamed Hadid, who was accompanied by Shiva Safai, his fiancée. Yolanda Hadid was also there as well as the youngest Hadid, the 17-year-old Anwar.

Bulgari ambassador

All the shows that Bella participated in came hot on the heels of her being named as the accessories ambassador for Bulgari, further cementing her as one of the most sought-after models in the world.

#Bulgari announces its most magnetic muse ever with the appointment of @bellahadid as Accessories Ambassador. Here, she is pictured with Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin #welcomeBella #BellainBulgari #bulgarifamily A photo posted by BVLGARI (@bulgariofficial) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:22am PST

While working with Bulgari, Bella will feature in advertising campaigns for the Italian company’s eyewear, silks, and leather goods for the fall 2017 collection. This will be for social, digital and print media. Bella will also be involved in public relations events for Bulgari. In an interview, Bella admitted that she fell in love with the luxury goods maker when she was a child.

“I don’t remember specific pieces, but I remember my mom loving it and Bulgari being talked about in the household. It’s so crazy I am working with them now. I’ve always seen it as such a beautiful classy brand,” revealed Bella.

