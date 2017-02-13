‘WWE Raw’ Preview: Women’s Title Match, Emmalina Debut, And ‘Fastlane 2017’ Hype

One day after Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship from John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2017 — and one week after Goldberg challenged Kevin Owens to a Universal Championship Match at WWE Fastlane 2017 — the Women’s Division will be the focus of this week’s Monday Night Raw, with Charlotte Flair defending the Raw Women’s Championship and Emma finally debuting her new Emmalina persona. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman was also booked for Fastlane 2017, and Reigns could be looking for revenge after being attacked by Strowman as last week’s Monday Night Raw went off the air.

Naomi won her first title since debuting in the WWE when she defeated Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber last night. Could Bayley follow suit less than 24 hours later by winning her first title since graduating from NXT to the main roster? She failed to get the job done at Royal Rumble 2017, but Charlotte Flair has been notoriously less successful at defending the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday nights rather than on PPVs.

And after weeks and weeks of teasing the unveiling, it seems that Emmalina will finally show the WWE Universe exactly what the results are after her epic makeover, according to WWE’s official Raw preview. When Emma was last seen on WWE programming regularly, she was complaining that the other women seemingly forgot her specific role in the Divas Revolution.

So far, three matches have been confirmed for WWE Fastlane 2017. The main event will be Kevin Owens defending the Universal Championship against Goldberg. Last week, General Manager Mick Foley also confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman would take place at Fastlane. Finally, on last week’s 205 Live, Jack Gallagher won a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to earn a chance to challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on March 5. The red brand has just under three weeks before their last PPV pit-stop on the way to WrestleMania 33. Could another match or two be added to the card as this week’s Raw unfolds?

The February 13, 2017 episode of Monday Night Raw airs live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The three-hour flagship program will air live on the USA Network beginning at 8/7c.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Updated WWE Fastlane 2017 Card

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg — WWE Universal Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match (unconfirmed)

Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Enzo & Big Cass — Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match (unconfirmed)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD — United States Championship Match (unconfirmed)

WWE Fastlane 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw. Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, just three matches had been confirmed for the March PPV. Fastlane 2017 will air live on Sunday, March 5 from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Fastlane preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Raw

WWE Fastlane 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 5 at 8/7c. The Fastlane 2017 Kickoff will begin at 7/6c. WWE WrestleMania 33 airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

[Featured Image by WWE]