When Will Katie Holmes Return $5 Million To Tom Cruise? [Rumor]

According to latest reports, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are going very strong these days. There are numerous publications that earlier cited that the Django Unchained star is soon going to ask the Dawson’s Creek’s actress to marry him. Although, nothing official has ever been announced when it came to Tom Cruise’s ex-wife’s personal life.

Katie Holmes’ high-profile marriage with Tom Cruise caught a lot of media attention coverage due to the Top Gun star’s involvement with the Church of Scientology. Ever since the reports of Jamie Foxx’s involvement in their personal life has surfaced online, a lot has been said and published about the former couple.

It was back in 2016 when it was also reported that Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise had a contractual marriage and even their divorce agreement prohibited the actress from getting involved with anyone until 2017. According to Radar Online, when Holmes decided to end her marriage with the Mission Impossible movie star, she signed a clause that prevented her from talking about Scientology or publicly embarrassing Suri Cruise’s father.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” the report further added. “Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.”

Apart from the amount that was revealed by Radar Online, even Gawker reported that as per a prenuptial agreement between Tom and Katie, the actress will receive a sum of $400,000 per year for their daughter’s educational and medical expenses until she turns 18.

The Radar Online source also revealed that if the actress will break the contract, then there is a chance that she may lose a huge chunk of money. The insider also noted that Tom does not care about his ex-wife’s personal choices but “wouldn’t mind getting his $5 million back.”

It was also reported that Holmes and Foxx were spotted together at multiple occasions and somehow the actress has broken the aforementioned divorce agreement. Us Weekly reported that the actress was seen in a closed dressing room with the singer right before his performance with Barbra Streisand in Brooklyn. The report further noted that the rumored couple even chose to spend time alone in his private dressing room.

“They left from the dressing room area a few minutes apart from each other, but she was hanging out in his dressing room with him after the show,” an insider revealed to the magazine.

So, if Katie Holmes is dating Jamie Foxx and if she did violate the agreement, then does this mean that she now owes a lot of money to Tom Cruise?

Apparently, this is not what is going to happen as the actress herself revealed that she is not all involved with anyone.

Contrary to all the speculations about her romance with Jamie Foxx, Katie swiped away all the rumors during her recent conversation with a New York Times reporter, who apparently asked about her relationship status.

“Nooo, I’m not married,” she replied when the reporter asked her about her secret marriage. “But thank you for asking.”

Just like Katie, even Jamie has debunked all these rumors of them seeing each other. Back in 2015, a photo surfaced online that showed Katie and Jamie holding their hands, but according to Jamie, the photo was taken out of context and that he and Tom Cruise’s ex-wife are just friends.

Jamie also set the record straight by confirming that during that day, Holmes’ former lover James Van Der Beek was also present as they all were doing voice overs for an animated show called Amber Alert.

“I guess some knuckle head person who was here hit us with the phone cam,” Jamie added. “I guess they are trying to get money for whatever. It’s amazing what people will do to sell you out.”

To this day, there is no official confirmation on Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship. So, it is safe to say that all the reports about her paying Tom Cruise a certain amount are nothing but mere speculations.

