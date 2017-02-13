How Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies Are Going To Affect Developing Nations?

Donald Trump’s latest executive orders have created a lot of tension in the entire world. Citizens from different countries, who once dreamt of coming to the United States for better opportunities, will face a lot of problems if the court will pass the immigration policies.

On January 27, President Trump signed an executive order that suspended admission of refugees for 120 days and denied entry to all the citizens who were coming from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen and Syria for a period of 90 days. The executive order cited that this is the way to prevent future terrorist attacks in the U.S. Just after the release of his executive orders, thousands of protestors gathered at the airports and other populated locations throughout the United States to protest agains that the signed executive orders.

In the last week of January, Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, stated that the president simply did what he had promised to all the citizens during his 2016 presidential campaign and at any given condition he would not gamble with American lives.

“We’re not willing to be wrong on this subject. President Trump is not willing to take chances on this subject.”

Even Donald Trump has issued a statement in which he clarified that as many media outlets reported, this immigration ban is not a Muslim-ban in the country and after a lot of study, this is the only way to avoid future terrorist attacks on the American soil.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.”

Having said that, this immigration ban is going to affect not only the refugees coming to the United States but also to all those citizens who dream of coming to the country to make a better future for themselves.

There is a little doubt that voluntary migration from a developing country to a rich country like Canada, Japan, Australia and the United States almost always benefits the individual migrant, who may easily find themselves earning in an hour what they earned in a day in their country of origin. The benefits of an individual, who migrated to a different country aggregate to a general benefit of their home country.

Worldwide sustenances are estimated at about more than $100 billion per year, and approximately 60 percent of this entire sum directly goes to the developing countries. The earned sum helps the poor countries to build good healthcare, build schools and colleges, invite companies that creates job opportunities in their own land and other important things.

Apart from finding a good employment, many students from developing nations goes to the developed countries for higher education. Students from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iraq and Iraq migrate to the United States for higher educations. According to an earlier report from Wall Street Journal, Institute of International Education and the U.S. Department of State reported that more than 132,000 students from India enrolled in different academic courses in America in 2014.

Does this mean that Donald Trump’s immigration law not only limit the entrance of citizens from entering the country, but in the long run, it will also affect the developing countries who solely depend on the work and education prospect from all the developed nations?

American activist and lawyer, Deepa Iyer recently had a conversation with the Rediff.com and she clarified why Donald Trump’s immigration action against the Muslim-majority countries will affect everyone.

Ms. Iyer told Rediff that just because Indians are not banned it does not mean that “it won’t be in the future.”

“We know that Indians comprise a large number of people that acquire those visas, so there is going to be some impact at some level. We are also going to see an executive order on undocumented people, including undocumented youth. We know that undocumented Indians comprise the largest population growth of all undocumented people in this country. So, we are going to get affected no matter what.”

