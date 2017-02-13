Lady Gaga Flaunts Lots Of Skin, Goes For An Underboob Show At The Grammys

Lady Gaga decides to go braless as she rocks an outrageously cleavage-baring crop top and leather hotpants on Sunday’s Grammy Awards red carpet at the Los Angeles’s Staples Center. She’s a proclaimed trendsetter as all eyes were on her black ensemble which features a major underboob show.

Although ranking the top spot as the worst-dressed during the evening’s affair, still, Lady Gaga wowed us with her sexy and daring outfit this year. Not known for being a woman of subtleness–remember, that all meat dress she wore at the 2010 MTV video music awards? Well, she made headlines once again as she strutted the red carpet of 2017 Grammy Awards flashing the new trendiest kind of cleavage— the underboob.

The “A Million Reasons” songstress rocked a skin-baring barely-there black crocodile skin top which shows off her toned midriff and underboobs. Her breasts were expertly covered by the leather material, not allowing for even a noticeable sneak peek. The top was covered in scary-looking black spines on the arms and collar. Talk about borrowing a porcupine’s quills. For her lower half, she donned a pair of black leather hotpants covered in dangling chains which showed a glimpse of her pert derriere.

The diva wore fishnet tights with black thigh-high PVC boots which were selected by stylist Brandon Maxwell. Her rocker chic ensemble was completed with rose gold highlights in her hair, classic ray-ban aviators, and a full glam makeup with a matte red lippy.

Performing with the legendary metal rock Grammy winners

Mother Monster is set to perform with Metallica that night. Prior to the awards ceremony, she posted a snapshot of her new tattoo on Instagram yesterday. The body art, found on her back, showed a moth design which featured a skull face and appeared to be a tribute to Metallica. She captioned the black-and-white photo with, “Metallica-à [fire emoji] #ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #metal #grammys @metallica.”

This was a hint they might be performing the song “Moth Into Flame,” one of Metallica’s track on Hardwired…to Self-Destruct album last year. We can see how Lady Gaga is clearly getting her inspiration from.

On the red carpet, the six-time Grammy winner then joined Metallica as they posed in front of the camera. Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and Lady Gaga were caught putting up their hands in an imitation of a cat’s paw and showing their black-colored nails. Get ready for Rock and Roll!

This mysterious collaboration will definitely be one of the highlights of the evening, aside from Gaga’s risqué underboob show. Metallica excitedly tweeted, “It’s almost time to start warming up for the #Grammys gig! #Frantic tick tock tick tock!”

It's almost time to start warming up for the #Grammys gig! #Frantic tick tick tick tock! pic.twitter.com/T9hU2LXl9X — Metallica (@Metallica) February 13, 2017

The Super Bowl LI headliner and her new man

The 30-year-old is currently getting back in the “Love Game” as she was spotted cozying up to a man for a romantic selfie before her Super Bowl performance. The man in question was none other than CAA talent agent, Christian Carino, 48. Last week, the couple was seen getting affectionate at the Tommy X Gigi fashion show in Venice, California. The talent agent is a longtime friend of Tommy Hilfiger.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on KIIS-FM’s On Air, the singer was obviously shy when asked about a special man in whom she shares her successful halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know. You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan! I’m really red…and it doesn’t go with my outfit,” she replied with a nervous laugh.

Although Gaga is privy about her love life, yet a source confirms exclusively to People that the budding couple is indeed dating.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]