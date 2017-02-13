Sophie Turner Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, stunned in her neck breaking Louis Vuitton dress. She wore a high slit-daring dress that had a plunging neckline at the 70th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

Her black-studded sequined dress, which could have embarrassed the star if she moved in the wrong way, showed off her striking body at Royal Albert Hall. Luckily for the HBO star, she narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction when she was walking as most eyes were on her.

The fierce blonde, who is a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, has favored the high slit look as she has been seen on several red carpets wearing the daring statement look.

She wore her blonde hair down and accessorized with a shiny necklace and diamond earrings, plus a belt that cinched her waist, along with black platform and see-through heels. The X Men: Apocalypse actress had a gold makeup look, which made her skin glow with a nude lipstick.

The star has been busy with the much-anticipated Season 7 of the show Game of Thrones.

The star recently took to twitter to give her opinion on current affairs as well as of President Trump.

Sorry I haven't been tweeting much guys. Here's a roundup 1. No to that orange guy 2. Yes to women's march. 3. Alternative facts is lol — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) February 4, 2017

BAFTS Wins of the night

The BAFTAs is an independent charity that supports, develops, and promotes the art forms.

This year Stephen Fry hosted the show that led “La La Land to win most of the awards. The film took home Best Director, Best Actress, and Cinematography and Original Music after 11 nominations. Emma Stone took home Best Actress while Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Actor for the same film. Emma was in competition with big wigs such as Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman as well Emily Blunt. The film, La La Land is about an aspiring actress and a jazz musician struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams.

Emma Stone is predicted to be a bigger winner at the Oscars as she has already won a Golden Globe as well as Screen Actors Guild award for best actress.

In her acceptance speech, she said the following.

“In a time that’s so divisive, I think it’s so special we were able to come together tonight thanks to Bafta, to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone.”

Emma Stone wins Leading Actress for her role in La La Land . ???? . #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs #filmawards #EmmaStone #LaLaLand A photo posted by BAFTA (@bafta) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

The leading actor award went to Casey Affleck for his role in the film, Manchester by the Sea. The actor takes care of his teenage nephew after his father dies, showing the relationship between the two in the film.

Prince William and Princess Kate were also in attendance as they have supported the show each year, but this was the first time the two attended the show together.

The Duke of Cambridge and president of the BAFTA presented the fellowship award to Mel Brooks.

HRH the Duke of Cambridge presents the Fellow Award to Mel Brooks . ???? . #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs #FilmAwards #HRH A photo posted by BAFTA (@bafta) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

I, Daniel Blake took home the award for Outstanding British Film. It’s a story about a carpenter who requires state welfare after getting an injury.

Dev Patel took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for the film Lion. He faced off with the likes of Hugh Grant as well as Jeff Bridges for their respective films.

Another winner was Viola Davis, who is set to possibly win a number of awards at the upcoming Oscars. She won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film Fences. She co-stars with Denzel Washington in the film about a working class African American father trying to raise his family in the 1920s.

2017 winners shot 2/3 . ???? Richard Kendal . #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs #FilmAwards A photo posted by BAFTA (@bafta) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]