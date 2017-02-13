Grammy 2017: Adele Splits ‘Album Of The Year’ Grammy Award With Beyonce

The Grammy 2017 was not quite what most of us expected especially after Adele declared that Beyonce deserved the Album Of The Year award by literally splitting it in two and giving the other piece to the Queen Bey.

This year’s Grammys was an event like no other with awe-inspiring performances from the best artists in the industry as well as unexpected twists during the awarding ceremonies.

One of the most talked about topics related to the Grammy 2017 is Adele’s acceptance speech for winning the Album Of The Year award, The Independent reported.

“I can’t possibly accept this award.”

“The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing… we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light,” she said, speaking directly towards the “Single Ladies” singer.

Adele who also won the Grammys for the Song Of The Year went head-to-head with Beyonce in the album category but decided that she should not be the one to be given the award. At the time, Adele was so emotional that she did something that has relatively never been witnessed on the Grammys stage before.

And in an unexpected turn of events, Adele decided to break her trophy in half and offered one piece to the Queen Bey.

According to BBC News, the 28-year-old singer has already won four other awards in addition to the one she broke.

However, the outlet also noted that the attention-grabbing feat may also fuel the already blazing criticism about the award-giving body’s bias against those with darker skin color.

Artists such as Frank Ocean and Kanye West were absent during the event because of that notion. In fact, Ocean even refused to submit his album “Blonde” for consideration in the Album Of The Year award since the Grammys “seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down.”

Because of this, fans of both artists as well as critics took to social media to express their thoughts about what happened during the event in light of this controversy.

I love @beyonce I wish that the Grammy voters took a chance on such a personal statement as Lemonade .. but much love to @Adele as always — Dip (@diplo) February 13, 2017

OKAY LOOK we can all like Adele and still recognize that Beyonce deserved the Grammy for Lemonade especially because EVEN ADELE KNOWS THAT. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) February 13, 2017

Speaking to reporters in the backstage, the “Rolling In The Deep” songstress revealed that she was under the notion that the Grammys for Album Of The Year would go to Beyonce during this year’s event.

“I thought it was her year. What the f*** does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

But even with this statement and her rare gesture onstage, BBC News says it is still unclear whether Adele would officially reject the award– a feat that has only been done once in the entire history of the Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, other winners during the Grammy 2017 include Chance The Rapper who bagged at total of three Grammys, including one for the Best Rap Album for the self-released record “Coloring Book.”

And while she did not get the Album Of The Year, Beyonce received other awards like Best Urban Contemporary Album as well as the Best Music Video for “Formation.” She also took the Grammy 2017 stage and performed while pregnant with twins, says BBC.

Wearing a sparkling gold Egyptian outfit matched with an intricately detailed headdress, Beyonce shook the Grammy 2017 when she performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.” She fearlessly conducted stunts that no pregnant woman have dared do and gained both praise and criticism for it.

When she did that chair scene I was like "oh Jesus ????????????" #Beyonce #grammy2017 — Valene Gordon (@BrownskynV) February 13, 2017

