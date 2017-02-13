Johnny Depp Says He was Attacked By Chupacabra: ‘I Fought With It For Hours.’

What is Johnny Depp really afraid of? Is he really under attack from El Chupacabra, a reptilian monster who sucks the blood from goats? That is what he told reporters in Tokyo recently. Why is Depp building a fortress from five Hollywood Hills mansions in a cul-de-sac in Hollywood Hills?

Is Johnny Depp losing his grip on reality in the wake of his messy divorce from Amber Heard? Is he really spending money irresponsibly? Perhaps there is a more rational explanation.

As negative reports roll in about Johnny Depp’s extravagant spending, odd purchases, and strange behavior, one has to wonder what this is all about. Has the Edward Scissorhands star changed or has his public image changed? What does his cryptic Chupacabra story mean?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a short marriage, of only two years, which is a mere dot on the timeline of Johnny’s amazing career. While Amber Heard’s claims of alleged abuse may have taken a chunk out of Depp’s reputation, that alone seems unlikely to be what is unraveling his credibility, but perhaps it did start the ball rolling.

Johnny Depp when talking to a group of reporters in Tokyo described having an encounter with a Chupacabra according to A.V. Club.

“I was attacked yesterday morning by a very rarely seen or experienced animal called ‘chupacabra. I fought with it for hours. They’re very persistent, very mean. And I’m pretty sure it came into my suitcase. I threw him off the 23rd floor. So we’ll never see him again. Thank you for understanding.”

Johnny Depp’s tongue and cheek account of a Chupacabra may not be helping his case for sanity, but rest assured, what the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas star said does make sense in a specific and cryptic context. For those still curious, The El Chupacabra is explained on a website called Chu pa Macabre, which explains the modern origins of the myth.

“In March and August 1995, attacks on more than 150 farm animals left officials dumbfounded. Eyewitness accounts, published in local newspapers, spoke of a creature with a “reptilian body, oval head, bulging red eyes, fanged teeth and long, darting tongue.” The farm animals in Puerto Rico were found to be drained of blood with puncture wounds in the neck. No meat was taken from the animals’ bodies.”

Perhaps it might be a good idea to have a closer look at what Johnny is saying and doing, including the Chupacabra story. After all. whatever else Johnny may be into right now, he is a creative genius, with knowledge of symbolism and hidden meanings. Is he sending out an encoded SOS?

Johnny Depp’s strange account of the Chupacabra is reminiscent of someone who is very dear to Johnny. Hunter S. Thompson is one person who probably holds a lot more real estate in Depp’s mind than Amber Heard.

Is Johnny Depp paying homage to the late Hunter S. Thompson, a man he greatly admired, especially after portraying Thompson in Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas? Depp studied Hunter S. Thompson before taking on the role. Johnny spent months hanging out with the legendary 1960s journalist.

Johnny Depp’s Chupacabra account was a very Hunter S. Thompson thing to say. If so, though, the Chupacabra is a metaphor for something else.

This Chupacabra is a Hunter S. Thompson idea, as seen in this quote about Dr. Thompson found in an essay on Pop Matters. Notice the context in which the word is used.

“He [Hunter S. Thompson] was an antibody in the heart of the American vampire, a source of perpetual indigestion to the Chupacabra class—and a greater calling he could not have found.”

Is Johnny Depp’s Chupacabra story simply making reference to a better time when Hunter S. Thompson was alive? Perhaps he wanted to refer to a much better movie than the one he was sent to promote. Mortdecai, Depp’s latest movie, is not landing well at all according to A.V. Club.

Johnny Depp developed a deep friendship with Hunter S. Thompson, whom he considered a friend and mentor. He and Thompson bonded over his portrayal of Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

When Hunter S. Thompson passed away, Johnny Depp took on the responsibility and expense of launching Thompson’s ashes per Hunter’s complex specifications at a cost of $3 million according to Us Weekly.

Johnny Depp also purchased many of Hunter S. Thompson’s notes and letters from Thompson’s widow. Depp will be donating these notes for the academic study of the great man’s philosophy and unique style of writing. Chances are, though, Depp read and photocopied them all before making the donation. Who wouldn’t?

Johnny Depp’s Hunter S. Thompson expenses are hardly strange, considering the depth of their friendship. Despite reports, that Depp is wasting money, giving Thompson an amazing send-off, and paying his widow a large sum of money for Hunter’s notes could be seen as very benevolent, and a fitting tribute to his friend.

Hunter S. Thompson wanted his ashes dispersed in a specific way. Johnny Depp, who was still a close friend at the time of his death, followed through on Hunter S. Thompson’s last wishes even though it cost him $3 million.

Of course, There’s been more said about Johnny Depp of late. Much has been made of his buying so many houses, including five neighboring homes in Hollywood Hills.

Johnny Depp has purchased five homes in a cul-de-sac in Hollywood Hills according to Us Weekly. Johnny wants six houses in all, but the sixth owner will not sell. At least two sources for Us Weekly claim that Depp wants to connect his Hollywood homes via an underground tunnel system. This alone is a sign he is an “eccentric recluse” according to Jezebel.

“Johnny Depp, whose descent from generally beloved superstar to accused domestic abuser and disheveled, potentially penniless wino happened seemingly almost overnight, is reportedly adding a new character trait to his increasingly bizarre repertoire: eccentric recluse!”

Johnny Depp also wants to build a gate at the head of the cul-de-sac to keep out the tour buses. Obviously, the man wants privacy, but is there something else behind his need for privacy and security?

Is Johnny Depp trying to keep out El Chupacabra? Is there literally a South American vampire animal stalking Johnny? Hardly, chupacabras are vampires and vampires are a common metaphor for people taking money or energy or exploiting the hard work of others. In other words taking one’s life’s blood so to speak.

Hunter S. Thompson used the Chupacabra as a symbol for a very specific type of people. People who have considerable money and power, but still want more, often at the expense of those who have less.

Does Johnny Depp feel someone is a threat to him so that he needs underground tunnels and a massive security gate? Sure, fans are curious as they go by his home, but he’s never reacted this way before to fans or paparazzi. So what has changed?

It’s easy to laugh at his Chupacabra statement, but really, what is Johnny Depp worried about, so much that he has built underground tunnels if that is the case. Is this tunnel story even true? Unnamed sources are not always reliable.

Johnny Depp is spending big money lately according to the managers and accountants, Johnny has recently accused of embezzling from him. Us Weekly reports that Johnny has 14 homes many in other countries, valued at $75 million. This is not unusual for someone with his financial resources over time, though.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have 12 multi-million dollar homes and according to The Guardian, over 10 percent of people with over $30 million own five or more homes in different countries. There are 212,625 individuals in the world with over $30 million, so at least 12,263 of those have more than five multimillion dollar homes.

Real estate is a good long-term investment, and any sort of mortgage is a tax shelter. While it has been reported that Depp is spending $2 million a month, how much of that might be paid toward mortgages on these real estate investments.

One of Johnny Depp’s seemingly odd purchases is spending $30,000 a month on wine. Now, this could be an investment in a substantial wine cellar to store valuable wine, which only goes up in value with time. Perhaps this accounts for stories about tunnels. How better to store wine than in an underground tunnel like wine vault?

Is Johnny Depp making long-term investments in wine and real estate, while others speculate he’s building a labyrinth of tunnels? That would make more sense, though no one knows for sure what Johnny is doing. But what about El Chupacabra?

Perhaps Hunter S. Thompson’s amazing sense of humor rubbed off on Johnny Depp a bit, and people just don’t know how to take it coming from him. Perhaps it is possible Depp is feeling a bit nervous about something or someone he considers a threat. It’s a possibility. It also seems very likely that Johnny is putting his money into real estate and wine, as a stable long term investment.

Is Johnny Depp feeling stalked, used, or under attack, or is he simply reminding people they should read Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and remember Hunter S. Thompson? Perhaps he would like fans to watch the movie again and remember what a great actor he is.

Is Johnny Depp really spending extravagantly and afraid of Chupacabra, or has he simply invested his money in real estate and wine?

