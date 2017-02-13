Demi Lovato Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Gown At Grammys

Demi Lovato turned heads at the 2017 Grammys as she walked the red carpet in a sheer gown that showed more than a bit of skin. The 24-year-old wore her long hair down as she posed in the gold-toned gown that put her cleavage on display.

Lovato credits her dress of choice to pal Nick Jonas who encouraged her to show off her sexy side, according to Fox News.

“Demi Lovato said it was her longtime-pal Nick Jonas that encouraged her to show off her sexy side.”

During an interview with CBS at the Grammys, Demi said she and Nick challenge one another, and this time the Jonas brother told her to not hold back.

“And this year he was like, ‘You know, I feel like you’ve been holding back and you can open up to the world. So show your sexy side!’ And I was like, ‘Okay.'”

Demi was seen in the cleavage-baring style that put focus on her curves as she coordinated her makeup and jewelry with the gown. Her makeup was subtle and golden-toned and her Grammys jewelry was minimal as Demi allowed the dress to stand out.

The Daily Mail also took notice of the singer’s glamorous look as the site called Lovato’s dress “see through.”

“And the 24-year-old songstress did just that as she flaunted her ample bosom in a keyhole cutout see-through gown which left little to the imagination at the star-studded event held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.”

The article stated Demi was up for Best Pop Vocal Album as she attended the awards in the Julien Macdonald stunner.

“Demi – who received a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination for Confident – put on an eye-popping display in the nude-colored Julien Macdonald number which included eyelet detailing throughout.”

Demi shared an image of her red carpet look on Instagram Sunday evening as she gave fans a look at her sheer gown.

“When your dress is completely see through……”

In just one hour after posting the image, Demi received over 240,000 likes from her followers as they shared their opinions on her revealing Grammys look.

“Gorgeous!! Absolutely stunning”

Other Instagram users said Demi had the best dress of the night as she even “made Beyonce look bad.”

“Best dress at the Grammys”

Lovato also shared a glimpse of her look earlier on Sunday, which received well over 700,000 likes as fans got the first look at her Grammys gown. However, with over 53 million followers on the social media platform, it’s no surprise Demi received so much support for her sheer look.

While her Grammys look was certainly revealing, it’s not the first time Demi turned heads as she showed off some skin. Besides racy red carpet styles, Lovato dressed as a sexy Dorothy from Wizard of Oz this last Halloween. Her post on Instagram received over 1.7 million likes as her fans told her how beautiful she was in the costume.

“…you are the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen.”

In addition to her risqué outfits, Demi is body-positive advocate as she shares makeup-free selfies online. One thing is certain, and that’s the fact Demi is not afraid to be herself or show off her natural beauty.

In 2014, Huffington Postaddressed Lovato’s body acceptance as she posted a photo showing her looks over the years.

“In the wake of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share an inspiring message about body struggles.”

The article went on to state Demi entered rehab in 2010 for eating disorders, but has since learned to love her body.

“…I wasted so many years ashamed of my body when I could’ve been living the happy and healthy life I live today.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]