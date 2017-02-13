Han Solo Movie Cast And Script Still Kept Under Wraps As Filming Begins

Han Solo movie is close to casting Phoebe Waller-Bridge for one of its key roles, according to the Guardian. While the Fleabag actress is in talks to join the standalone Star Wars film, its cast is still being kept under wraps even though filming began last month.

While there are little details about the Han Solo movie, Waller-Bridge is reportedly being cast for a key CGI-driven role in the film centered around Han Solo’s younger days. With the provisional title Red Cup, the standalone Star Wars film began filming in late January.

While the Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of Harrison Ford’s iconic Han Solo, Walt Disney studio is reportedly considering casting Waller-Bridge for a CGI-driven character, who would become a key character in the film’s cast similar in importance to that of Chewbacca and C-3P0.

Waller-Bridge could be cast as an alien in the Han Solo movie (like Lupita Nyong’o’s character Maz Kanata in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens), but reports mostly refer to droids. If the reports are true, it would be the first time a Star Wars droid would be gendered as female.

In all past installments of the Star Wars franchise, all droid characters – though presumably genderless – have been either described in male terms or have been voiced by male actors.

Apart from casting Ehrenreich as the lead character, the Han Solo movie already confirmed casting Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke in supporting roles. Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie) are helming the project, which is expected to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

On January 30, Miller teased Star Wars fans with a photo taken on the first day of shooting the Han Solo movie. In the photo, Miller revealed the provisional working title Red Cup. Just like Star Wars: Rogue One, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in 2016, the untitled Han Solo movie will focus on events before the events in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Even though filming for the Han Solo movie has already begun, not all cast members have read the script yet, according to Cinema Blend. Walt Disney is apparently trying to keep a lid not only on the cast, but also the script, even if that means hiding the script from the cast!

Donald Glover, who was recently cast in the Han Solo movie in a supporting role, revealed that Walt Disney won’t let him see the script yet.

And it’s quite understandable – in the age of the Internet, no movie studio wants to repeat the 2014 mistake of Quentin Tarantino, whose script for Hateful Eight leaked on the Internet nearly two years prior to its release. Tarantino had to rewrite the script and it still earned him a Golden Globe nod in 2016.

But Walt Disney is apparently taking it a bit too far with the Han Solo movie, as Glover says he can’t start working on the film properly without the script.

Though it must be noted that the strategy is working out perfectly, as the media knows almost nothing about the Han Solo movie’s plot, it only knows the names of a handful of the cast and there are no details regarding the list of characters to be seen in the 2018 film.

Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon are penning the script for the Han Solo movie, while it’s also known that Glover was cast as Lando Calrissian. It was also confirmed that Chewbacca will be making an appearance in the film.

Just last month, Woody Harrelson confirmed he had been cast in the Han Solo movie, though there is no telling what role he’ll be playing. According to rumors, the True Detective actor will portray Han Solo’s mentor.

