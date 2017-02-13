Lady Gaga Shuts Down Body Shamers With Red Carpet Look, Reveals New Back Tattoo

Lady Gaga shut down the controversy that was brewing about her body after the Super Bowl LI half-time performance with her revealing Grammy’s red carpet outfit, multiple media outlets reported.

Her ensemble for the Grammy’s red carpet stroll was meant to silence her body-shaming critics, Yahoo! Style reported. Lady Gaga entered the Grammy’s wearing a black leather crop top that was cut above the traditional midriff line, partially exposing her breasts.

To accentuate the look, Lady Gaga wore a chain-laden leather hot pants bottom with fishnets and black leather above-the-knee boots. The outfit was partially inspired by the group she joined on stage for the show — Metallica — while also aimed at ending the body-shaming conversation currently surrounding the “Poker Face” singer.

2017 Grammy's A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Her body-shaming critics began after an image at the Super Bowl LI half-time performance caught Lady Gaga with a slight belly overlap in her stomach-revealing outfit. The image went viral with many individuals suggesting that Lady Gaga should have chose another outfit for the performance.

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share her point of view from the body-shaming incident from Super Bowl LI. The “Million Reasons” artist attempted to shut down talk about being ashamed of her body while she supported her fans dealing with similar issues.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. [T]hank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”

In addition to stunning fans with her red carpet attire Sunday, Lady Gaga also revealed the latest ink she’s put on her body. In an Instagram picture before the Grammy Awards ceremony, Lady Gaga showed off her new moth tattoo that covered nearly two-third of her back. The tattoo was perhaps inspired by the Metallica song “Moth Into Flame,” a song Lady Gag performed with the band at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The Moth & Metallica ????——->????????#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

The authenticity of the moth tattoo is being questioned by some media outlets, suggesting the image may be a temporary piece of artwork designed only for the Grammy Awards ceremony performance with Metallica. Billboard had reached out to representatives for Lady Gaga to confirm the tattoo but had not yet heard back from them, according to the article.

In addition to shutting down her body-shaming critics with her attire, Lady Gaga appeared to be having fun in the lead up to and the night of the Grammy Awards ceremony. Lady Gaga shared images of herself hanging out with Metallica the night before the performance as well a funny Instagram photograph of her and Adele — a five-time winner on the night — goofing around backstage.

This one ????❤????killin it tonight like girls do A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

It wasn’t all fun and games for Lady Gaga on the night, however. A mic malfunction to start her performance with Metallica marred the first moments of her performance with the band, People reported. however, the professional singers — who have at least six Grammy’s each to their credit — soldiered on through the performance.

Even with the microphone mishap, Lady Gaga appeared to be having fun while on stage — the third straight year Lady Gaga has performed for the live musical awards ceremony. The “Born This Way” singer crowd-surfed during her set.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]