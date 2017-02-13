Matt Reeves Reportedly In ‘Final Talks’ To Direct Ben Affleck In ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves, director of the War of the Planet of the Apes, is reportedly in “final talks” to direct Ben Affleck in The Batman.

According to Batman News, the 50-year-old director has been chosen to step in after actor Ben Affleck decided to step away from the director’s chair in late January.

Both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirm after extensive conversations MATT REEVES has been offered to direct THE BATMAN solo film. pic.twitter.com/IR0OSWSFMW — DCEU Facts (@dceufacts) February 11, 2017

Multiple reports claim that Reeves has already committed to directing the standalone DC Comics film featuring the Caped Crusader and aged Dark Knight, even though a deal has not been officially finalized yet. In recent weeks, meetings were reportedly held with a number of different filmmakers, but Matt Reeves was apparently high on the relatively short list of directors considered for the job.

Ben Affleck will remain heavily involved with the project, especially since he will reprise his role of Bruce Wayne and Batman — a role that he is getting very comfortable with thanks to his jaw-dropping performance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the highly-anticipated ensemble Justice League film. There is a lot of pressure on The Batman to succeed — especially after the epic field day that critics had targeting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

ICYMI: Ben Affleck Steps Down As Director Of The Standalone Batman Film https://t.co/kSTisUFXBe pic.twitter.com/tarOc0nI0I — AskMen (@AskMen) February 3, 2017

In addition, Affleck has the added pressure of The Batman being his second standalone superhero movie; the first, of course, being the 2003 Mark Steven Johnson-directed film Daredevil.

Remember when Ben Affleck was Daredevil and Jennifer Garner was Elektra? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/yWiwm3x9da — Chrees. (@MrChrisRobert) February 2, 2017

Ben affleck was a terrible daredevil — big bird (@penisofcolour) February 5, 2017

A lot has happened in Ben Affleck’s personal and professional life since he starred as blind attorney/vigilante Matt Murdock on the big screen nearly 14 years ago. For instance, he ended up dating and marrying his Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner, welcoming three daughters into the world with the former Alias TV star. In his professional career, he was able to make waves in Hollywood as an award-winning director.

Will The Batman bring back old memories of his last standalone hero movie? Only time will tell. Fortunately, with Matt Reeves in the driver’s seat, there are more than enough people now that will at least have their curiosity spiked because of it.

Matt Reeves directing The Batman? pic.twitter.com/ueKIiIcSW3 — DCEU Chambers (@dcmarvel88) February 11, 2017

Matt Reeves was the #Batman frontrunner but Ridley Scott & Fede Alvzrez were names mentions. Reeves had job-clinching meeting today. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 11, 2017

Matt Reeves may not have any Oscar-winning films on his resume as a screenwriter or director. However, what he has done with the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise is more than enough to assemble a massive audience of fans eager to see what he can do with The Batman. Keep in mind that Reeves was also the director of the suspenseful 2008 monster movie Cloverfield, which was produced by J.J. Abrams.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Deadline]