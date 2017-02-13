‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea And Nick Move Forward, Jill Has A Scare

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 13 tease that love is in the air and relationships will face some interesting moments. Nick and Chelsea have been dancing around changes in their dynamic and another shift may be on the way for Victoria and Billy. Lily and Cane are facing some obstacles and a crisis is on the way for Jill. What else can viewers expect during the coming week?

Both Victoria and Cane are angling to buy Brash & Sassy from Jill and Young and Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Victoria will seem to have the leg up on this front. Cane will talk with Jill and scramble to pull a deal together, and Jill will be upset to learn that Victoria seems to be taking over control before a deal has been struck. However, Victoria will hand Jill a check and Billy will need to intervene when things get heated between Cane and Victoria over the changes.

Jack, Lauren, and Phyllis will try to start working on their new partnership at Fenmore’s, but Young and Restless spoilers detail that things will get a bit intense between Phyllis and Jack. Michael will question Gloria about her new gig and he will question what she might have over Jack. Ravi will try to put together a sweet surprise for Ashley for Valentine’s Day, but he is left crushed once again when Ashley ends up oblivious to it all.

Ashley will try to take control of Jabot over from Jack, telling him that he’s too distracted to run things, but Young and Restless spoilers detail that he will push back against his sister over this. Jill will soon approach Jack and make an offer for Fenmore’s and Phyllis and Ravi will connect a bit over their lacking love lives.

Tuesday’s episode brings Valentine’s Day and SheKnows Soaps reveals that Nick and Chelsea will share another kiss. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that they may decide to explore a romance at last, but later in the week, she will face a difficult reminder of some nature and this will surely be connected to Adam. Lily will have romantic plans she’s putting together for Cane, but there’s a shocker for her on the way and it sounds as if their Valentine’s Day and anniversary may be a bust.

Ashley will soon realize that Ravi has a crush on her and soon he’ll be in a position to lend her some support. Soap Central notes that there is more drama involving Jack on the way and Lauren faces a strange or unsettling message. Billy and Victoria will be doing some celebrating as she embraces the opportunity to have Brash & Sassy back and Hilary will be doing whatever she can to stay connected to Devon.

Jill will soon have bigger problems than facing off with Jack over Fenmore’s, as Young and Restless spoilers tease that she’ll learn that Colin has taken all of their money for an investment deal he wanted to pursue. She will explode at him and may try to toss Colin out of the house, but another medical crisis hits and Billy will force her to head to the hospital.

Teasers suggest that Jill’s medical issue could be a serious one and Young and Restless spoilers detail that she will have to face some major changes if she wants to regain her health. As she works to accept what she’s facing with this crisis she will have to consider where things stand in some of her relationships and it seems that changes are on the horizon.

Viewers will also see a bit of Sharon in the week ahead as she continues to keep the secret about why Dylan really left. Sharon has been struggling a great deal over all of this, but she is said to start looking ahead with a renewed strength. Nikki will also work on moving forward and making peace with all that has happened, and it sounds as if Lauren is facing more shockers in the days ahead.

Will Nick and Chelsea become the next big couple in Genoa City? Will Hilary manage to win back Devon and what comes next between Ashley and Ravi? The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that exciting twists and turns are on the way and fans are anxious to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]