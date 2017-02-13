‘DWTS’ 2017 Cast Revealed On ‘Good Morning America’ Ahead Of March 20 Premiere

A brand new season of Dancing with the Stars is just a few weeks away and the cast rumors will finally come to an end when the Season 24 celebrities and their professional dance partners are revealed on Good Morning America.

According to People magazine, the big cast reveal for the upcoming season of ABC’s popular reality dance competition will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, less than three weeks before the March 20 premiere.

Speculation about this season’s cast point to a mix of actors, actresses, athletes, and reality TV stars — see a complete list of the rumored celebs and pros below, including some intel on at least one celeb who was expected to, but will not appear on Dancing with the Stars in March.

As far as the pros go, the photo above that was recently released by host Tom Bergeron on Twitter all but confirms at least two of the pros who will return to DWTS for another season of ballroom dancing — Witney Carson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Former DWTS executive producer Rob Wade tells Glamour magazine that Derek Hough will not return but hinted that we could see Mark Ballas back on the dance floor this season (find out who he’s rumored to be partnered with below).

“Mark is finishing on Broadway [for Jersey Boys],” Wade tells Glamour. “We’ll wait to talk to him after that and see where he is and how he’s feeling. Obviously, I’ve talked to him over the holidays and he’s interested in coming back. We’d love to have him.”

hey mirror ball champs ????????

seeing the tour AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/IM2aDtWTMy — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 7, 2017

The Bachelor star Nick Viall has topped the cast rumored list for weeks but a report from Radar Online reveals that he will not be part of the DWTS Season 24 cast. Although ABC could go ahead and surprise fans, Radar’s source states that it’s definitely not happening.

“Viall was angling for a spot on the coveted show but he’s out of luck,” an insider tells Radar. “Hardly anyone wants Nick on the show, especially not the top folks.”

As far as athletes go, Simone Biles has been cozying up to some of the DWTS pros and was recently spotted (see Twitter post above) hanging out with fellow gymnast and Dancing with the Stars Season 23 Mirrorball trophy winner Laurie Hernandez.

Don’t count Simone out just yet — she previously told E! News that she would be interested in dancing on the show, so we’ll find out on March 1 if she’s part of the cast.

There’s a chance we could see one (or both!) of HGTV’s Property Brothers stars dancing this season. Emma Slater hinted on Twitter that Jonathan Scott was one of her three top picks (along with Storage Wars star Barry Weiss and Katy Perry’s ex-husband Russell Brand). Drew Scott piped up about the gig and responded to Emma’s tweet saying that he’d love to do the show, so perhaps we’ll see both of the Scott brothers dancing.

Hello from some of our gals! ✨ #DWTSTour hits the @AronoffCenter in Cincinnati tonight! pic.twitter.com/uwTC5KRcet — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) January 31, 2017

Other names circulating in the rumor list, including a few from celeb gossip site Pure Dancing with the Stars, are — actor Ricky Schroder, Usher (music artist and former mentor on The Voice), and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson who is rumored to be dancing with Mark Ballas.

DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed her top three picks for celebrity dancers during a recent interview with AOL — Bruno Mars, Pitbull, and NeYo. All three would be a great addition to the cast — tune into GMA on March 1 to see if Carrie Ann’s wishes came true.

There is a buzz online that Billy Bush — who was fired from the Today show after the infamous Trump tapes were released — may be making a TV comeback on Dancing with the Stars, but that may be one of the biggest rumors of all.

Vulture reports that he is “not dancing” on the upcoming season, but if he does show up on the show it will be even more controversial than Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte’s appearance on Season 23.

"Tamron Hall" NBC hasn't been happy since the Billy Bush/Al Roker debate over international liar, Ryan Lochte's tale of tales pic.twitter.com/AexgqMak55 — Mary Reed (@marsam22reed) February 2, 2017

Watch the cast reveal on GMA on March 1 and the Dancing with Stars Season 24 premiere on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]