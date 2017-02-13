Pregnant Tori Spelling Goes Topless, Shows Off Baby Bump, Then Deletes Photo

Tori Spelling is eagerly expecting her fifth child with husband, Dean McDermott. The 90210 alum recently took to Instagram and proudly show off her bare baby bump. The 43-year-old actress was chilling on the couch with her terrier pup and watching the Super Bowl. The True Tori star went topless in only a lace black bra and a low-slung pair of maternity jeans. Tori’s belly was on full display, according to the Daily Mail.

Spelling is super close to the baby’s March due date and has been enjoying sharing her final weeks of pregnancy on social media. This is great news considering Tori and Dean are being sued by City National Bank after allegedly failing to fulfill payments on a loan that stems from four years ago.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by E! News, a new lawsuit filed revealed the couple borrowed $400,000 from the bank with a promissory note in 2012. Per their agreement with the bank, the True Tori stars were expected to make monthly payments plus interest according to the terms of the promissory note. The lawsuit is presumed to be a financial inconvenience for the Spelling-McDermott household, who are now expecting a fifth child to join their family of six.

Tori and Dean McDermott share four children together — Liam, 9; Stella, 8; Hattie, 5; and Finn, 4.

When Tori found out she was pregnant, her first thought was to make sure she would have a safe fifth pregnancy. Spelling went through a scary ordeal during her fourth pregnancy with Finn, according to People. Spelling suffered from placenta previa, a condition in which the placenta blocks the cervix, according to Baby Center.

“I thought if we had another baby, my life could potentially be in danger.”

Due to excessive bleeding, Tori spent three months in the hospital during the dangerous pregnancy.

“Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong… Dean [McDermott] and I created four beautiful children together and the thought of them not having a mother [if something went wrong again] was not something we were okay with.”

Despite the terrifying ordeal with their fourth pregnancy, Tori and Dean are still excited for baby number five.

“It was a total surprise… But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited. “Dean was saying, ‘We just got Finn out of diapers; I thought we were in the clear!’… For the first time this year, they’re all in school. So it’s like, wow. We’re basically starting over.”

Several months ago, Spelling shut down baby rumors, as reported by the Inquisitr. Spelling did not accredit her new body weight to pregnancy. Tori said she had been focusing on rebuilding her marriage with her husband, Dean. Tori talked to The Insider with Yahoo about her new Lifetime movie, Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? and shut down rumors and gossip of baby number five with husband Dean McDermott.

“No, I am not pregnant… [The tabloids] recycle that story, every couple months.”

Just weeks ago, a new member was added to the Spelling-McDermott family, a pet pig named Nutmeg. Tori announced the news via Instagram last Friday.

Got a little #piggytime #piggymassage in before school ! I love Hattie's joyous smile in this picture which showcases her 1st missing tooth. They grow up so fast! And that includes you too Nutmeg! Xoxo A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:40am PST

“We have a new member of the family…Nutmeg! Thanks to @oinkoinkminipigs for making this happen! Get all of the details on ToriSpelling.com.”

The former 90210 star is also stepmom to Dean’s son, Jack McDermott. Dean shares a 17-year-old son with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

