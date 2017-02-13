Joni Mitchell, Post-Stroke Attends Grammy Gala With Cameron Crowe

Folk singer and music icon Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance at the pre-Grammy Gala thrown by Clive Davis, escorted by director Cameron Crowe. Mitchell, known for her timeless lyrics, was being honored as one of the greatest songwriters of all times. Joni Mitchell has always been a bit of a recluse, but she has rarely been seen since a stroke left her in a coma last year.

Joni Mitchell, now 73, was struck with an aneurysm which led to a stroke, and it was said to be days before a friend found her unconscious in her home, says the Inquisitr. It was feared that Mitchell would not be able to speak, but she is now recovering at a rate that is better than expected. Friends like Judy Collins and David Crosby have been visiting Mitchell to check on her recovery, and both say that she was doing well. Mitchell has performed with artists like Crosby, Stills, and Nash, James Taylor, Neil Young, and The Band.

Rare Joni Mitchell Sighting, Raw Mary J. Blige Performance Dominate Emotional Night at Clive Davi… https://t.co/FwxapW1CMP via @YahooMusic — Stephine Brown (@StephineBrown10) February 13, 2017

Entertainment Tonight says that Joni Mitchell attended Clive Davis’ pre Grammy Gala on the arm of her friend, Cameron Crowe to receive an acknowledgement “as one of the greatest songwriters whose work has touched everyone in the music industry.”

Clive Davis stressed that Mitchell has made an extraordinary impact on modern music and songwriting.

“She really is the quintessential true artist with a creative mind. She communicates not only through her music but through her expressive artwork and photography. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She’s been presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Academy in 2002. Because she’s truly one of a kind, she holds a special place in the heart of everyone in this room. To have her in this ballroom tonight, this has been her favorite night for the last several years, is just so very special to me.”

Joni Mitchell makes rare appearance at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party https://t.co/kidiirFWrX — Samuel Miller (@Hephaestus7) February 13, 2017

The Los Angeles Times said that Joni Mitchell was given a standing ovation when she was presented the award at the pre-Grammy Gala. Mitchell’s friend, Judy Collins performed the Joni Mitchell song, “Both Sides Now” in her honor. Collins and other used the event as an opportunity to share what they think of the current political climate and the Trump administration.

Joni Mitchell’s music came to prominence in the late sixties and early seventies, and much of it is tied to the civil rights movement, and the struggle for equal rights. Entertainment Weekly says that Mitchell was welcomed back to the annual pre-Grammy event with applause and warm statements from other industry peers. While Mitchell was not expected to attend the actual Grammy’s, she spent the evening with friend Cameron Crowe at the Grammy Gala, which is a seated dinner.

Judy Collins said that not only is Joni Mitchell’s music popular, but that much of it is applicable to today’s political and social issues.

“Joni’s music lifted us in the ’60s. And it has and will continue to do so as we continue being active and aware and doing everything we can to bring us back to our senses, and to never let tyrants and bullies anywhere in or out of the government.”

What's going on LA? Joni Mitchell, escorted by Cameron Crowe, attends Clive… https://t.co/72RO7UOY8z Get Found -> https://t.co/6rBZjAmiJi — Los Angeles oGoing (@LAoGoing) February 13, 2017

Later, a statement about the evening was added to Joni Mitchell’s website, saying that Mitchell had a wonderful time at the gala.

“She had a good time and was particularly moved by Chance the Rapper and Mary J. Blige’s performances.”

Are you a fan of Joni Mitchell? Would you have liked to hear Judy Collins sing Mitchell’s song at the pre-Grammy Gala?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images