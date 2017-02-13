Ed Sheeran’s Grammy Performance: Singer Stuns Crowd With “Shape Of You”

Ed Sheeran stunned the Grammy crowd with an amazing, acoustic performance of “Shape Of You,” one of two lead singles from his forthcoming album, Divide. The British singer acted as a one-man band, as he incorporated his signature loop pedal into the live version of his hit single, “Shape of You.”

Following Adele’s lead, Ed Sheeran allowed his vocals to speak for themselves as he belted out the sensual lyrics. According to People, Ed performed without entirely without the aid of a backing band.

While the stripped back version of “Shape of You” was a nice surprise, Ed Sheeran’s entire Grammy performance came as a surprise to his devoted fans. Prior to today, there had been no mention of Ed Sheeran as either a presenter or performer. Earlier today, however, Sheeran took to his official Instagram to announce that he would indeed be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“Playing the Grammys tonight on cbs, tune in!” he wrote via the photo-sharing platform.

Perform he did! Ed Sheeran took the stage after Adele and The Weekend, according to NME, as the third performer of the night.

Ed Sheeran’s amazing Grammy performance came just one day after he wowed the crowds on Saturday Night Live.Last night, Ed took the to iconic, Studio 81 to put on a performance for the SNL crowd. During his two-song set, Sheeran performed his two most recent singles “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill.”

Ed Sheeran’s 2017 Grammy performance was the perfect follow up to his incredible SNL performance. With an album release just around the corner, performing on two national televised events is just what Sheeran needs to boost his profile after a year away from the spotlight.

Shortly before Sheeran’s break last year, Ed Sheeran won his first ever Grammy award! He bested every other artist in the Song Of The Year category for his 2014 hit, “Thinking Out Loud.” Ed was visibly excited during his acceptance speech, but still managed to shout out his parents for being supportive, according to Pop Sugar.

He said, “My parents who have flown the past four years to come to the Grammys every single year and every time I lose they go, ‘Maybe next year.'”

Last year, he received his first two Grammy awards (“Thinking Out Loud” also won him “Best Pop Solo Performance”) and this year he put on a memorable performance. After taking a year-long hiatus from social media, it’s evident that Ed Sheeran has recharged and is back to doing what he does best!

In addition to landing a spot on The Grammy performing roster, Ed Sheeran is up for one award tonight for co-writing Justin Bieber’s 2015 hit, “Love Yourself.” Since Ed Sheeran flew under the radar for most of 2016, it makes sense that he didn’t garner more Grammy nominations. Next year, however might be a whole other story.

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for the release of his third official studio album, Divide, which is due out on March 3. Sheeran has received positive criticism for his first two singles, released simultaneously: “Castle On The Hill” and “Shape of You.” Time will tell if his album will garner the same success as the first two singles. If so, Sheeran might be taking home more Grammys next year, if he chooses to submit.

[Featured Image By Kevin Winter /Getty Images]