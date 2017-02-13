Watch Beyonce’s Emotional ‘Love Drought/Sandcastles’ Grammy Performance [Video]

Beyonce gave an epic performance of her songs “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” at the 2017 Grammys. Watch the pregnant superstar’s emotional act.

Beyonce was introduced to the Grammy stage by her mother, Tina Knowles, who rightfully bragged about both of her Grammy-nominated daughters, according to Variety.

“Ladies and gentleman, with a mother’s pride, Beyonce.”

Beyonce recently announced that she and her husband Jay Z were pregnant with twins on Instagram. Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy watched from the front section of the audience.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyonce began her performance with holographic imagery projected onto a screen that eventually gave way to the pregnant singer walking out on the live stage. Beyonce performed a combination of two tracks from her visual album Lemonade, “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

WATCH: Beyoncé's Full Grammy Performance of Love Drought & Sandcastles. #GRAMMYs ???? pic.twitter.com/KMzDzcAv2b — BEYONCÉ VAULT (@BeyonceVault) February 13, 2017

The singer intertwined spoken poetic lines into the performance and at one point, there were images of the three generations of her family, including her mother, and her daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce was decked out in a golden gown and headdress as she performed on a long table surrounded by backup dancers.

Her epic Grammy performance was an ode to motherhood, with many images alluding to childbirth.

Beyonce was nominated for nine Grammys this year for her visual album Lemonade.

The superstar won the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Beyoncé accepting her award for Best Urban Contemporary Album — #LEMONADE. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0ioASMnHCJ — BEYONCÉ VAULT (@BeyonceVault) February 13, 2017

Beyonce’s Grammy performance was not the typical upbeat act with acrobatics and fast dancing. Instead, the pregnant singer showed off her softer side, looking heavenly with a gold crown headpiece on her head and lyrical, emotional choreography.

PHOTOS: Beyoncé performing 'Love Drought & Sandcastles' tonight at The 59th Grammy Awards! (2) pic.twitter.com/2GP8QV5luQ — BEYONCÉ VAULT (@BeyonceVault) February 13, 2017

The pregnant singer relied on projected images which flashed as the pre-taped voiceover delivered some spoken word about healing and motherhood, according to Vox.

Beyonce finished her show-stopping performance by saying, “If we’re going to heal, let it be glorious.”

After announcing her pregnancy with twins via Instagram, Beyonce released the rest of her incredible pregnancy photos, including images of the singer underwater and completely nude.

#Twins A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Beyonce’s Instagram pregnancy announcement practically broke the internet, receiving millions of likes within the first few hours of posting. The photo currently has over ten million likes.

#Stunning A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:51am PST

Beyonce uploaded the rest of her radiant pregnancy shots to her official website, beyonce.com.

The singer featured her daughter Blue Ivy in a few of the photos as well.

❤️ A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:25am PST

