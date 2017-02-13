Koffee With Karan: Alia And Varun Discuss Love, Sex And Deceit

On Koffee With Karan, Alia And Varun Dhawan proved once again that they are the cutest young onscreen couple in Bollywood right now. The episode was unique in its own way. This was the second time Karan Johar invited Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the same season. Alia already appeared on the show with Shahrukh Khan, and Varun appeared with Arjun Kapoor. However, nobody was complaining anyway.

Alia and Varun started talking about the first time they met each other. But, Varun was more interested in talking about the time when Karan got angry with Varun and his Student of the Year costar Sidharth during the shoot. Varun said the director threw a sheet of paper at them and asked them to keep quiet. Varun said the sheet hit his face. Karan did not miss any chance to mention his favorite Hollywood actress Meryl Streep. He said he behaved like her in Devil Wears Prada.

It was at this point on Koffee With Karan, Alia And Varun Dhawan started talking about their friendship and how the relation evolved over the years. KJo did his part and tried to provoke the actors to open up. He referred to the rumored love angle between the two. He also wanted to know about the truths and the lies around it. Varun had a wry smile, as he added “deceit” to Karan’s set of words. Karan seemed shocked at his choice of words and asked if Varun thought there was deceit involved in the rumored relationship.

Varun repeated the question. Alia laughed it off. Varun wondered why Alia was making fun of him. Alia said Varun “made a boo-boo.” But, interestingly, none of them answered the question clearly. Karan, however, at his insistent best. He asked Alia about the status of their relationship. Alia said that they started off “too close,” but drifted apart later on. Even Varun said that there was a time when the two were not in talking terms with each other.

Then on Koffee With Karan, Alia And Varun talked about how mature the two had become. They now understand each other even though they might not be in touch all the time. For no apparent reason, Varun brought up Sidharth’s name in the discussion. He said how protective he was about both Alia and Sidharth. The discussion adds fuel to the fire of rumor about a love triangle among the three in the past, just like it was in the movie they debuted in.

Despite all the talks about maturity, Varun Dhawan refused to go on a double date with Alia and Sidharth. Even Alia refused to go on a double date with Varun and his rumored girlfriend Natasha. While she said it was not her thing, Varun said he would get bored if they did go on a double date. But, Varun said he felt extremely comfortable with Alia. And, right away, Varun Dhawan leaked a video clip to the world. Alia got totally embarrassed as the video clip showed her cry because there were cheeseballs on the menu.

On Koffee With Karan, Alia And Varun faced the rapid fire round. In this round, Varun started talking about sex. He said he would choose Tiger Shroff as a his partner, if he ever had to go for a gay encounter. According to Varun, he is a very active person in bed. “I’m a climber,” he said. The rapid fire reached an interesting point, when Karan asks Varun what Sidharth has but Varun hasn’t. He looked at Alia and smiled. Later on, Alia said she could go to jail for Sidharth. According to Bollywood Life, it was one of the moments when the actress confirmed her relation with Sidharth Malhotra.

Post Koffee with Karan, Alia and Varun will be seen promoting their next movie together, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which hits the theaters on March 10.

[Featured image by Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]