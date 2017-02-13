Trainers Get Another Chance To Catch Genesect In ‘Pokémon ORAS’ With Code

Last year, as part of the Pokémon 2oth anniversary, Genesect could be caught using a unique code printed on cards distributed at participating retail stores. Now, trainers who are still looking for a way to catch the mythical Genesect have another chance to do so through a limited-time special distribution event this month.

The Genesect code can be used in Pokémon X, Pokémon Y, Pokémon Omega Ruby, and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire (with the latter two coupled together and abbreviated by many fans as Pokémon ORAS). Catching Genesect is easy enough to do, but trainers need to input the code into their copy (or copies) of the aforementioned games before the event ends on February 28.

Missed your chance to get a Genesect last year? Here's another opportunity to add one to your #Pokemon team! https://t.co/fhAeQsuFJr pic.twitter.com/aBu5PCB4LV — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 2, 2017

Catching Genesect is almost exactly the same as the Darkrai code distribution event. When you’re ready to catch Genesect, just follow these simple steps:

1. From the Main Menu screen, select the “Mystery Gift” option.

2. Choose to “Receive Gift.”

3. Select the “Via Code” option. (You must connect to the Internet.)

4. Enter the following code: GENESECT20

5. Watch as Genesect enters your game. Then, go back to the Main Menu.

6. Speak to the Delivery Girl at any Pokémon Center to add Genesect to your party.

Important Notes:

Before you get started, double check that your 3DS or 2DS is charged, or have it plugged in to an outlet using the A/C adapter. Losing power while the Pokémon data is transferring over the Internet may cause data corruption or data loss problems.

You’ll need to have an empty slot in your party prior to picking up Genesect. The Delivery Girl won’t be able to hand over Genesect if your party is already full.

After picking up Genesect, take a moment to save your game. If you don’t, there’s a chance it may get lost.

Genesect is known as the ancient bug Pokémon, or the “Paleozoic Pokémon.” Even though it’s old, it has an oddly futuristic, robot-like appearance. As a dual-type Bug and Steel-type pocket monster, it’s a force to be reckoned with and like many mythical Pokémon it cannot be used in tournament play.

The Genesect being distributed is the same as the one previously released during the anniversary celebration. It comes in at Level 100, equipped with Signal Beam, Solar Beam, Magnet Bomb, and Techno Blast.

Players still have to pick up the Drives to give Techno Blast its different elemental attacks like the Electric-type Shock Drive and Water-type Douse Drive. According to the official Pokémon website, this can be done by speaking to a specific character in Mauville City.

For those trainers who have upgraded to Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, this distribution event can be used to get Genesect into the new games. A Pokémon Bank account is needed to transfer Pokémon from older games like X, Y, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire into the newest generation of games. Once a Pokémon is transferred into Sun or Moon using the Poké Transporter, it cannot be transferred back into the game it came from or any of the older games.

Alola, Trainers! Today's the day: #PokemonSunMoon is available now! Which version are you going to play? #Pokemon A photo posted by Pokémon (@pokemon) on Nov 18, 2016 at 10:46am PST

The Pokémon Bank service is not free, as it costs $4.99 USD for a full year of service as of this writing. Players can store up to 3,000 pocket monsters in their online boxes using the service. As an added bonus for subscribing, players sometimes get free gifts like the current promotion that gives subscribers a free Mewnium Z, which is Mew’s unique Z-Crystal.

Pokémon Bank has been updated for #PokemonSunMoon! To celebrate, all Pokémon Bank users can receive Mew’s Z-Crystal! https://t.co/XSh23CubsI pic.twitter.com/pZEU0sdDkH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 25, 2017

Will you use Pokémon Bank to transfer your Genesect into Pokémon Sun or Moon? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Nintendo/The Pokémon Company]