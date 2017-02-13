Robin Thicke Reunited With Son Amid Abuse Allegations From Ex-Wife Paula Patton

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton were high school sweethearts who appeared to have the picture perfect marriage and happy ending most couples dream of. But, after years of success, the dark side of fame reportedly invaded their happy home and the walls came tumbling down. Now, after many wonderful years together, the two are at the center of a heated custody battle over their son Julian Thicke. However, there was a silver lining for Robin Thicke this week because he finally reunited with his son.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Robin Thicke reportedly took his son out for lunch. Then the two enjoyed some quality time together, according to one of the singer’s insiders. “Julian’s favorite food is sushi, and so Robin took him to Nobu and they had a really fun lunch,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Afterwards, they went back to Robin’s house and played sports in the backyard.”

Robin Thicke takes his son Julian out for sushi amid his custody battle with Paula Patton. https://t.co/wzdxFNDYxt pic.twitter.com/0ApGMn4rzH — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 11, 2017

Robin Thicke’s reunion with his son follows a string of reports about the custody battle he’s facing along with Paula Patton’s abuse allegations. A few weeks ago, reports surfaced after Robin Thicke’s sole custody rights were temporarily revoked following abuse allegations. For those who missed it, the Jumping The Broom actress recently came forward with heated claims about the alleged abuse she suffered during her marriage to the “Lost Without You” singer, reports Mirror Online.

“Over the past year, I have become concerned about [Thicke’s] drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline [Julian],” Patton said. “My concerns culminated on January 4, 2017, when Julian’s school called Department of Child Family Services (DCFS) to report what they believed to be credible allegations of abuse from Julian against [Robin].”

Paula Patton bonds with son Julian in LA after ex Robin Thicke's disastrous day in court https://t.co/CWAXP3YXFH pic.twitter.com/F2n9fxtcOQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 10, 2017

For quite some time, Thicke has been at the center of allegations surrounding drug abuse and now his wife claims he was physically abusive to her, and most recently, their son. An insider shared details about their previous custody dispute. Although Thicke was reportedly upset about the court order, an insider close to Patton argued otherwise. “He did not exercise his right to spend time with his son and the monitor on Saturday, citing a business meeting. However, Paula offered alternate times that Julian could see Robin with the monitor that weekend, but he declined all visitation. These are the actions of a father who claimed he wanted to spend time with his son,” the source said.

Of course, an insider close to Robin Thicke responded to the allegations. The singer claims his ex-wife’s retaliation is a form of bitterness since she and her family weren’t invited to his father Alan Thicke’s funeral back in December. “This is a concerted effort to prejudice the public against him. He has taken no such campaign against her,’ the Thicke source claimed. “He’s taking this extremely seriously, and it’s unfortunate and very difficult when you’re on the receiving end of a campaign of negativity.”

Paula Patton Reveals a Secret About Marriage to Robin Thicke https://t.co/D0x7QteVCJ pic.twitter.com/a3DPwt0wN5 — AIKA 愛佳 (@TheRealAika1) February 1, 2017

Shortly after the abuse allegations were made public, Thicke admitted to spanking his son but made it clear his disciplinary actions were not to the degree of abuse. “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton met when he was only 14 years old. The two dated throughout high school and during the early years of their careers in the entertainment industry before tying the knot in 2005. Their son, Julian, is their only child. In October of 2014, Paula Patton shocked fans everywhere when she filed for divorce due to the singer’s alleged infidelity. Several months later, in 2015, their divorce was finalized. But it doesn’t look like their legal battle will be over anytime soon.

[Featured Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images]