‘Pregnant’ Liam Payne, Cheryl Rumored To Be In Labor

The big news on February 12 is that One Direction star Liam Payne is on a flight from Los Angeles to London — and the rumors are flying that he is going to be with Cheryl for the “birth of their child.”

The press has suspected for as far back as late May 2016 that Cheryl and Liam Payne were pregnant, but as of February 2017 — neither have officially confirmed that she is having a baby.

In May 2016, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, when Liam Payne and Cheryl attended the Vogue 100 Gala, the press thought she could be pregnant.

When asked about the possibility of a baby being on the way, a spokesperson for Liam Payne and Cheryl said it was a “personal question” and refused to answer.

It should also be noted that, if previous rumors about Cheryl being pregnant last year after the Vogue 100 Gala were true, the baby would have been born long before now.

Currently, Birmingham Mail is suggesting that Cheryl and Liam Payne are pregnant, and they are also speculating that Liam Payne is flying to the U.K. from America in order to be by Cheryl’s side during labor.

Allegedly, Cheryl gave a pass to Liam Payne to stay in America and work on his solo career, but he suddenly rushed back home on Saturday, February 11 and insiders say it is to be with Cheryl.

Also according to insiders, Liam Payne will eventually be moving back to the U.K. to be with Cheryl and their home base will be in Surrey, but she will stay in Hertfordshire.

About the reason they have not told One Direction fans about their secret baby, an insiders stated of the following about Liam Payne and Cheryl’s feelings.

“The pair has decided to be very private about having their first child together as they want to keep things as low-key as possible.”

The day before, Capital FM was excited to hear from Cheryl Cole and speculated that she would finally reveal that she was pregnant. After all, Cheryl Cole is about to launch an ad campaign with L’Oreal, and if her body was photographed, it would obviously show that she was pregnant.

Insiders also claim that Cheryl and Liam Payne are not trying to hide the pregnancy anymore, but neither have been official about announcing this to the press.

Whether or not they decided to tell the press, in November 2016, Liam Payne and Cheryl certainly showed the media that she was pregnant when they attended the Fayre of St James’s that was hosted by the Quintessentially Foundation and the Crown Estate to cast a light on Cheryl’s personal charity.

At the event in London on November 28, Cheryl was accompanied by Liam Payne and she wore a tight-fitting green sweater dress, according to US Magazine. This dress made it appear that Cheryl was either pregnant or carrying extra weight.

Adding to the rumors pile surrounding Cheryl and Liam Payne’s baby, The Sun reported on February 10 that, after doing some research, they discovered in interviews that the couple already have baby names picked out.

For Liam Payne, his choice is the gender-neutral “Taylor” but Cheryl had a more gender-specific choice of baby name.

One more source of gossip about Cheryl and Liam Payne’s secret pregnancy is her hair dresser. Around mid-January, the hair dresser snapped some video during a photo shoot for Cheryl, but deleted the social media post after a short period of time because everyone was talking about how Cheryl looked pregnant.

Although it appears that Cheryl is still modeling, her solo music career appears to be on hold. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when Cheryl quit her job on X Factor, she told the press she intended to work with Liam Payne on her solo music career.

