Lady Gaga Covers Up Stomach After Criticism, Performs With Metallica At Grammys

Tonight on the 2016 Grammys, Laverne Cox came out to introduce Lady Gaga as she was performing with Metallica. She talked about great bands and then introduced Lady Gaga, but never said who she was going to be on the stage with, which was kind of odd. When the song started, Lady Gaga could be heard singing, but you couldn’t even hear Metallica like his mic wasn’t turned on at all. He had to go over and join her at her microphone, but you could still pretty much only hear her. They made it work, though.

See Metallica and Lady Gaga fight through sound issues for blistering "Moth Into Flame" at #GRAMMYs https://t.co/n1JzaSU6xm pic.twitter.com/px5m6g3EIh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 13, 2017

Hollywood Reporter shared about what happened with the mic during Lady Gaga’s performance tonight. James Hetfield’s mic didn’t work at all. Before the big performance, Lady Gaga actually got a tattoo in their honor. It was a large moth with a skull, which is a tribute to Metallica’s “Moth Into Flame” track from their latest album.

It was an amazing performance, but one thing everyone noticed that that Lady Gaga had on a Metallica t-shirt and booty shorts, but she covered up her stomach with a netted material. Also when she was dancing more than once, Lady Gaga put her hands over her stomach like she was trying to cover it up. She danced her socks off and did a great job, but it was pretty obvious she wasn’t showing her stomach the way she did at the Super Bowl recently.

Us Magazine shared about the body shamers and what happened after Lady Gaga performed at the half-time show for the Superbowl. She rocked the show but was out there wearing a midriff shirt. A lot of people talked about how she didn’t have the perfect stomach. Lady Gaga didn’t let them get to her, though. She went to Instagram and posted a picture of herself along with the following caption.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”

People were going crazy after her performance saying she had a “beer gut” and needed to lose weight. Most people would kill to have a body like hers, but that didn’t keep her from being criticized. Lady Gaga did a great job of not letting it get to her, but everyone does wonder if this is part of why she covered up her stomach tonight on the Grammys. This would make it where people wouldn’t criticize her near as much. More than 117 million viewers tuned in to watch her during the half-time show.

Regardless, Lady Gaga had an amazing performance tonight at the Grammys even with the mic issues and the fact that she covered up her stomach. The performance with Metallica is not the kind of thing fans are used to seeing from her. Rock is not her specialty, but this was Lady Gaga just showing the world once again that she is talented and can sing any kind of music that she wants to do.

Were you shocked by Lady Gaga’s performance on the Grammys tonight? Do you think she covered up her stomach because of what everyone said after the Super Bowl? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts about Lady Gaga’s performance tonight.

[Featured Image By Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS]