Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Pregnant Rumors: Angelina Jolie Plans New Adoption

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson pregnant rumors have been debunked repeatedly for the past few weeks but the two remain a hot topic online as Angelina Jolie makes moves of her own.

The rumor mill about Brad Pitt’s current relationship continues to churn and has become even more trending online when speculations emerged about a baby getting involved. According to rumors reported sparked by a cover of the Star magazine, Kate and Brad may be expecting a child soon.

The cover reads “Brad & Kate Pregnancy Shocker!” But the inside story makes it a bit more interesting as the exclamation became a question. “Friends are wondering whether Brad Pitt’s brand-new (but red hot) romance with Kate Hudson is already on the verge of paying an unexpected dividend,” the article reads.

Is Kate Hudson Really Pregnant With Brad Pitt’s Baby? https://t.co/YAxYzOsplr pic.twitter.com/JKBm2WpUrH — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 12, 2017

It further speculated on the untrue by pointing out the emergence of photos that allegedly show Kate’s baby bump while she was in Los Angeles, wearing a cropped top and yoga pants.

The article also shared different sides of the story by speculating on how Angelina Jolie’s would react about the entire Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson pregnant rumors.

“She’s livid about the rumors that Kate is already pregnant,” it says.

Aside from that, is also continued to explain Brad’s reaction and plans.

“Brad wasn’t planning on having another kid soon. If Kate is indeed pregnant, that will change his outlook pretty fast. He’s such a stand-up, easygoing guy that I’m sure his reaction would be that he’d view it as a blessing and the start of a new chapter in his life.”

But are Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson pregnant for real? While such news may be considered a blessing for the rumored couple, there is something that fans should know about it.

Apparently, the pregnancy rumors are not true and have been debunked by the Gossip Cop in December 2016, saying that the claim is far from the truth since Pitt and Hudson are not even dating at the time. The rumors about Kate and Brad’s supposed romance is also not true—at least not at the time of the publication of the article.

However, the Internet continues to speculate on the issue with more rumors surfacing, fueled by the very same pregnancy speculations the Gossip Cop said was not true.

According to a report from iTech Post, Angelina Jolie is making plans of her own despite the rocky waters she is in with her divorce with the actor and the messy custody battle. Citing In Touch magazine, the outlet explained that the Maleficent actress is planning to adopt another child just as rumors about Brad Pitt having a baby with Kate Hudson surfaced.

If this report is to be believed, people will definitely be suspicious of the alleged secret adoption considering its timing with the Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson pregnant rumors might peg it as an attempt at revenge.

Of course, revenge at something that has not been confirmed yet seems to be a waste of time and effort considering that not even Hudson’s mother can confirm it.

Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson Romance Reportedly Blossoms: Her Mom Goldie Hawn Reacts https://t.co/sOl0DsrhQj pic.twitter.com/HIFfFuBn75 — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 10, 2017

According to Express UK, Kate’s mom, Goldie Hawn “said absolutely nothing” when she was asked about her daughter’s rumored relationship with Pitt.

“You must be thrilled that Kate’s dating Brad Pitt? Are you ready to have Brad as a son-in-law?” a reporter asked Hudson’s 71-year-old mother at the time but all she did was laugh and clap her hands.

Would there be cause to think that Angelina Jolie is out for revenge? Do you still believe the Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson pregnant rumors considering Goldie Hawn’s reaction? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

