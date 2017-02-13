Four Must-Watch Series On Hulu That You Won’t See On Netflix

Netflix has built a reputation for creating some of the best original series, but Hulu has plenty of shows of their own that are also of high-quality. Though the juggernaut of Netflix is likely to remain on top for years to come, subscribers have found that some of their favorite series come from Hulu. From psychological thrillers to dramas and comedies, Hulu has created some of the best series that stand up to any competition (even Netflix).

Difficult People

Billy and Julie are best friends and aspiring comics living in New York City. The fire inside them grows to reach for the stars, as does their cynicism and bitterness.

Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner star in one of the funniest series on Hulu. Klausner made a name for herself in the industry as an author and comedian. Eichner quickly rose in pop culture from the Funny or Die show Billy on the Street. The duo has tremendous chemistry together, and within the first five minutes of the first episode you will probably be laughing out loud. It will be very difficult to find a funnier series than Hulu’s Difficult People.

The Path

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) star in this Hulu series that centers on a family involved in a controversial religious movement. The show follows the family and how their beliefs start to take a toll on their lives.

The first season (out of two so far) will reel you in and it builds to a phenomenal climax. This is a dark and compelling drama that will be tempting to binge-watch. This thought-provoking series may have viewers questioning their own faith, as they watch the characters question theirs.

Chance

A psychiatrist is thrown into a world of police corruption, mistaken identity, and mental illness. Hugh Laurie (House) stars in this dramatic thriller, and The Village Voice describes why it is one of the best series on Hulu.

“The Hulu program stands out slightly above the rest, considering its resonant dialogue with the Oxford-born Laurie’s most famous role. Like House, the medical drama that made him a household name and a mainstay on awards shows, Chance is an analytically stimulating series about a tortured doctor that takes a Laurie character’s full-of-import last name as its title. But Chance exercises a strikingly different side of the actor: Eldon Chance, a forensic neuropsychiatrist based in San Francisco, is flawed and brooding, yes, but also soft-spoken, discreet, and considerably low-charisma — traits that don’t quite fit the TV vogue for pushy, take-charge antiheroes.”

Casual

Valerie is a divorcee and that moves in with her bachelor brother Alex, along with her teenage daughter Laura. Together they tackle the trials and tribulations of the dating world.

If you enjoyed the Netflix series of Love or Easy then you will absolutely fall in love with Casual. Often TV series that supposedly show a realistic view of dating don’t feel real at all, but this one does. The series also portrays the dynamic of family relationships as realistic as they do romantic ones. The show is highlighted by solid performances from the cast: Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, and Tara Lynne Barr.

From Difficult People to Casual, some of the best series can be found on Hulu.

